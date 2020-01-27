Indians defeat Wildcats

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School girls basketball team was defeated by Hillsboro 41-25 Saturday in a non-league girls basketball game at the BHS gym.

Daelyn Staehling and Holly Scott led the Ladycats with eight points each. Scott had five of her points in the third quarter.

“We just have to keep working at getting better shooting and finishing,” BHS coach Bradon Pyle said. “That’s our issue right now. It’s hard to win scoring less than 30 a game.”

Hillsboro went on a 13-0 run midway through the first quarter to break open the game.

Blanchester is 1-13 on the season.

SUMMARY

Jan 25, 2020

@Blanchester High School

Hillsboro 41 Blanchester 25

H^15^7^8^9^^41

B^8^0^9^7^^25

(41) HILLSBORO (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Dean 3-1-2-9 Watson 4-2-0-10 Hopkins 2-0-4-8 POarsons 3-0-0-6 Hopkins 0-0-3-3 Bell 0-0-0-0 Bledsoe 1-1-2-5 Page 0-0-0-0 TOTALS 10-4-11/20-41

(25) BLANCHESTER (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Irwin 1-0-0-2 Scott 2-2-2-8 Buerkle 0-0-0-0 Tedrick 0-0-0-0 Mulvihill 1-0-0-2 Roy 0-0-1-1 Winemiller 0-0-0-0 Benne 0-0-0-0 Brown 0-0-0-0 Potts 2-0-0-4 Staehling 4-0-0-8 TOTALS 9-2-5/12-25

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_GBK_LacieTedrick_ec0125.jpg Photo by Elizabeth Clark