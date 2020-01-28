Posted on by

HHS bowling senior night


Hillsboro senior Haley Hughes signs to Shawnee State University for bowling.

Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

On Monday, Jan. 27, Hillsboro joined five other high schools in honoring their senior bowlers along with their senior parents. Hillsboro Senior Night Honorees include (L-R) Bryce Bledsoe, Haley Hughes, Ciera Hatcher, Tyler Snapp.


