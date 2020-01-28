HHS bowling senior night

Hillsboro senior Haley Hughes signs to Shawnee State University for bowling.

On Monday, Jan. 27, Hillsboro joined five other high schools in honoring their senior bowlers along with their senior parents. Hillsboro Senior Night Honorees include (L-R) Bryce Bledsoe, Haley Hughes, Ciera Hatcher, Tyler Snapp.

