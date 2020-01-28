Sports Briefs

TYBO McDonald’s Classic

The McClain Tiger Youth Basketball Organization proudly presents the 4th Annual McDonald’s Classic Basketball Tournament at the McClain High School, 200 North Fifth St, Greenfield, OH 45123 beginning on Feb. 20, running through Feb. 23.

The tournament is open to third, fourth, fifth, and sixth grade teams for both girls and boys.Three gymnasiums, all on the same campus, will be used for play.

Ohio High School Athletic Association licensed officials are used for all games. Entry fee for the double-elimination tournament is $170 per team with the registration deadline of Feb. 5.

Tip-off begins on Thursday, Feb. 20, at 5:00 PM concluding with Championship Sunday on Feb. 23. The McDonald’s Classic Tournament is open to the public.

The 2019 McDonald’s Classic consisted of 58 area teams with 15 area schools represented.

For tournament rules and to register please go to; https://www.tigeryouthbball.com/mcdonalds-classic/ or email tigeryouthbasketball@gmail.com.

For further information contact Michael Hull 937-403-2229, Darrenn Adams 937-876-9698, or Blaine Bergstrom 740-703-6799.

Paint Valley Youth League Baseball Sign-Ups

There will be a late fee for all sign-ups after Feb. 29, 2020 of $20.00. No exceptions unless prior approval has been granted by the league committee.

Cutoff date for signups will be March 4th.

For more info on this contact Mike Mettler (740)-701-0202

Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, 10am-12:00pm at the Macky Building in Bainbridge Park.

Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, 10am.-12:00pm at the Macky Building in Bainbridge Park

Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, 6pm-7:30pm at the Paint Valley Elementary Lobby

Saturday, Feb. 29th, 2020, 10am-12:00pm at the Macky Building in Bainbridge Park

Ages 3 to 12 years old as of April 30, 2020

$30.00 each player due at sign-ups

***All New and Returning Players must sign-up***

If unable to attend sign-ups registration forms are available at McFadden Pharmacy

Drop off at above or mail to Mike Mettler Attn: PVYL PO Box 426 Bainbridge,OH 45612

Must be postmarked by February 29th, 2020.

Questions Call Mike Mettler (740)-701-0202