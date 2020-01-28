Girls AP poll

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL AP STATE POLL – Jan. 13, 2020

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16) 20-0 160

2, Wayne 17-1 132

3, Newark 17-2 122

4, Cols. Watterson 16-1 94

5, Massillon Jackson 16-1 74

6, Dublin Coffman 16-2 56

7, Tol. Notre Dame 13-3 54

8, Fairmont 15-2 37

9, Pickerington Cent. 12-4 36

10, Westerville S. 15-3 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Warren Harding (1) 22. 12, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19. 13, Stow-Munroe Falls 15. 13, Lakota West 15.

DIVISION II

1, Circleville (12) 19-0 151

2, Napoleon (1) 17-0 131

3, Bellevue (2) 16-0 130

4, Vincent Warren 17-1 94

5, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 14-3 80

6, Thornville Sheridan 16-2 71

7, Plain City Jonathan Alder 15-2 58

8, Beloit W. Branch (1) 14-2 47

9, Tol. Rogers 11-4 37

10, Dresden Tri-Valley 14-3 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Poland Seminary 18. 11, Shelby 18.

DIVISION III

1, Cols. Africentric (14) 15-3 153

2, Castalia Margaretta (1) 16-1 119

3, Berlin Hiland 16-1 109

4, Sardinia Eastern 18-0 101

5, Elyria Cath. (1) 16-1 100

6, Cardington-Lincoln 15-1 73

7, Wheelersburg 16-1 52

8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 12-2 34

9, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-1 28

10, Ironton 14-3 19

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tontogany Otsego 15. 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 12. 12, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (16) 17-0 160

2, Tol. Christian 17-0 110

3, Portsmouth Notre Dame 16-1 95

4, Marion Local 16-2 89

5, Minster 14-3 76

6, Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-1 74

7, Cortland Maplewood (1) 17-0 59

8, Tri-Village 16-1 50

9, Cin. Country Day 15-2 41

10, Cornerstone Christian 12-5 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Glouster Trimble 21. 12, Peebles 19. 13, Ft. Recovery 13. 14, Belpre 12.