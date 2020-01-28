Girls AP poll

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS BASKETBALL AP STATE POLL – Jan. 13, 2020
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (16) 20-0 160
2, Wayne 17-1 132
3, Newark 17-2 122
4, Cols. Watterson 16-1 94
5, Massillon Jackson 16-1 74
6, Dublin Coffman 16-2 56
7, Tol. Notre Dame 13-3 54
8, Fairmont 15-2 37
9, Pickerington Cent. 12-4 36
10, Westerville S. 15-3 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Warren Harding (1) 22. 12, Pataskala Watkins Memorial 19. 13, Stow-Munroe Falls 15. 13, Lakota West 15.
DIVISION II
1, Circleville (12) 19-0 151
2, Napoleon (1) 17-0 131
3, Bellevue (2) 16-0 130
4, Vincent Warren 17-1 94
5, Shaker Hts. Laurel (1) 14-3 80
6, Thornville Sheridan 16-2 71
7, Plain City Jonathan Alder 15-2 58
8, Beloit W. Branch (1) 14-2 47
9, Tol. Rogers 11-4 37
10, Dresden Tri-Valley 14-3 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Poland Seminary 18. 11, Shelby 18.
DIVISION III
1, Cols. Africentric (14) 15-3 153
2, Castalia Margaretta (1) 16-1 119
3, Berlin Hiland 16-1 109
4, Sardinia Eastern 18-0 101
5, Elyria Cath. (1) 16-1 100
6, Cardington-Lincoln 15-1 73
7, Wheelersburg 16-1 52
8, Findlay Liberty-Benton 12-2 34
9, Ottawa-Glandorf 15-1 28
10, Ironton 14-3 19
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Tontogany Otsego 15. 12, Chillicothe Southeastern 12. 12, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (16) 17-0 160
2, Tol. Christian 17-0 110
3, Portsmouth Notre Dame 16-1 95
4, Marion Local 16-2 89
5, Minster 14-3 76
6, Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-1 74
7, Cortland Maplewood (1) 17-0 59
8, Tri-Village 16-1 50
9, Cin. Country Day 15-2 41
10, Cornerstone Christian 12-5 22
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Glouster Trimble 21. 12, Peebles 19. 13, Ft. Recovery 13. 14, Belpre 12.