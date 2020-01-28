Lions extinguish HHS

HILLSBORO – Highland County basketball does not disappoint with Lions of Fairfield Lions coming to Hillsboro High School to face the Indians in non-league varsity boys basketball action.

With two teams that were fighting until the very end of play, only one team could win and with that said – Fairfield came away with a win over Hillsboro after fighting to take back the lead in the fourth quarter, 58-55 was the final score of the epic basketball showcase.

Fairfield had three players on the team with double digits, Wyatt Willey led with 16 points, Connor Priest had 11 points, and Bryson Simmons came away with 10 points with some fourth quarter scoring for the Lions.

Hillsboro came away with several individuals scoring for the team but Ryan Scott came in clutch with 27 points with 15 of his points being from the three point line.

The Lions led the first quarter with 21 points with Tytis Cannon making two three pointers at the beginning and the end of the quarter, 21-15 at the end of the first quarter.

The Tribe locked the Lions down in the second quarter by holding them to just five points and causing Fairfield to get in a little bit of foul trouble, Hillsboro took the second quarter going into halftime with 16-5 and making the score 31-26.

Wyatt Willey took the third quarter by storm and scored 11 points just in that quarter with help by James Bentley who made four points but Ryan Scott made sure that Hillsboro kept the lead by just one point as he scored seven more of his points that quarter to make the score 42-41 but was outscored by the Lions, 15-11.

Fairfield took the game over in the fourth quarter though it was tightly contested, the Lions took the lead late in the quarter and slowed the momentum down to where Hillsboro could comeback into reach but ultimately had to foul in hopes of missing free throws to get the ball back to score but could not accomplish what was planned.

“I was please with our young guys and they gave us a lot of good minutes.”

“Bentley plays such good post defense, you can’t see around him and you can’t get above him, he does a great job.”

“We play team basketball and that’s how you win ball games.” said Coach Josh Howland

“Our guys battled back and we played back to back with Fairfield but sadly Fairfield made a couple more shot than us.” said Coach Myles Burton

Hillsboro move to 7-9 and will be going to Miami Trace on Jan. 31 for some Frontier Athletic Conference action.

Fairfield will be moving to 10-6 and will be facing Southern Hills Athletic Conference opponent, Manchester at home on Jan. 31.

GAME SUMMARY

FAIRFIELD 21 5 15 17 58

HILLSBORO 15 16 11 13 55

LIONS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WATSON 2-0-0-4 CANNON 1-2-0-8 WILLEY 3-3-1-16 SIMMONS 1-2-2-10 PRIEST 3-1-2-11 BENTLEY 4-0-1-9 TOTAL POINTS 14-8-6-58

INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) CAPTAIN 0-1-0-3 SCOTT 6-5-0-27 PARRY 1-0-0-2 HUNTER 0-0-1-1 CLARK 2-0-2-6 CRAWFORD 2-1-0-7 MILLER 3-0-3-9 TOTAL POINTS 14-7-6-55

In this photo shows, Indians' Brad Miller and Fairfields' Jon Bentley fighting for the ball that came off of a failed shot attempt by Tytis Cannon, whom is on the ground with Quentin Captain standing above.

