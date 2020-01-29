MHS earn FAC win

GREENFIELD – Frontier Athletic Conference action took place at McClain Gymnasium between the McClain Lady Tiger and the Chillicothe Lady Cavaliers on Wednesday, Jan. 29.

After a gritty performance in the second half of play McClain came away with a two point win over the Lady Cavaliers, 37-35.

“A great overall win for us, another gritty gut check for the team.” said Coach Haines

Jaelyn Pitzer led McClain with 11 points with two big three points in the first quarter, Kyla Burchett and Bri Weller both scored nine points in the effort to get the Lady Tigers victory.

Lady Cavaliers’ Julia Hace netted 12 points for the team, followed by Jacey Harding and Alysia Cunningham with eight points for the night.

Coach Haines stated “We practiced really well and Chillicothe brought the energy, athleticism.”

“The girls played with a lot of grit and our girls dug deep and held on, we had a lot of girls step up tonight.”

“Jaelyn Pitzer had her best offensive effort tonight and did not give up after a few turnovers.”

“I am super proud of our girls with their fourth quarter performance.”

“We got to keep getting better and keep moving forward,” said Coach Haines

Chillicothe moves to 7-12 for season as they face Bishop Hartley on Feb. 1, at home.

McClain Lady Tigers are 12-4 going forward to face Blanchester at home on Feb. 1.

GAME SUMMARY

MCCLAIN 8 6 14 9 37

CHILLICOTHE 12 7 13 3 35

LADY TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WELLER 2-1-2-9 PRYOR 2-0-2-6 PITZER 0-3-2-11 BURCHETT 2-1-2-9 STEGBAUER 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 7-5-6-37

LADY CHILLICOTHE (FG-3FG-FT-TP) FORD 2-0-1-5 HACE 0-4-0-12 HARDING 3-0-2-8 CUNNINGHAM 3-0-2-8 ERSLUM 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 6-4-5-35

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Jaelyn Pitzer of McClain driving past Chillicothe defenders as shown in this photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0249.jpg Jaelyn Pitzer of McClain driving past Chillicothe defenders as shown in this photo. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

