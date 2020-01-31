2020 Hall of Fame Finalist Capsules

Steve Atwater

Safety

6-3, 218

1989-1998 Denver Broncos, 1999 New York Jets. … 11 seasons, 167 games.

Drafted in first round (20th overall) in 1989 draft. … Made immediate impact as rookie in 1989 as Denver led NFL in fewest points allowed, had AFC’s best record and earned a berth in Super Bowl 24. … Chosen to NFL All-Rookie Team. … Noted for hard hitting and devastating tackling … Broncos’ leading tackler in 1993 and 1995. … Led Broncos in interceptions three seasons and interception return yardage four times. … Career-high five interceptions, 1991. … Made 24 career picks returned for 408 yards and one TD. … Totaled more than 1,000 career tackles. … Elected to eight Pro Bowls over nine-season span. … Voted All-Pro in 1991, 1992; second-team All-Pro, 1990, 1996. … All-AFC six times. … Started at free safety in four AFC championship games and three Super Bowls. … Voted to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

___

Tony Boselli

Tackle

6-7, 324

1995-2001 Jacksonville Jaguars. … Seven seasons, 91 games.

Drafted by expansion Jaguars as second player overall in 1995. … Quickly became face of the franchise. … Sat out rookie training camp with knee injury, saw first action in Week 4. … First career start came following week in franchise’s first victory. … Earned All-Rookie honors. … Regarded as an elite tackle in the NFL during career. … Noted for superb foot speed and agility. … Persevered through numerous injuries. … Leader of team that took expansion Jaguars to AFC championship game by second season. … Anchored offensive line that helped team to four straight playoff appearances with records of 9-7, 11-5, 11-5 and 14-2 from 1996-99. … Picked as team’s Most Valuable Player in 1998 after helping Jaguars to team’s first division title. … Voted to five straight Pro Bowls (1997-2001). … Selected first-team All-Pro three consecutive seasons. … Selected to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s despite only playing in half of decade.

___

Isaac Bruce

Wide Receiver

6-0, 188

1994-2007 Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams; 2008-09 San Francisco 49ers … 16 seasons, 223 games.

Selected in second round, 33rd overall, by Los Angeles Rams in 1994. … First career catch was 34-yard touchdown play. … Breakout year in second season with career-high 119 catches for 1,781 yards and 13 TDs. … First player in NFL history with three straight games with 170 or more receiving yards (181 vs. Colts, 191 vs. Falcons, 173 vs. 49ers) in 1995. … Had first of three career 200-yard games in 1995 season finale. … Led NFL in receiving yards (1,338) in 1996. … Key offensive threat for “Greatest Show on Turf.” … Started in two NFL championship games and two Super Bowls. … Made six catches for 162 yards, including 73-yard, winning touchdown reception in Rams’ 23-16 Super Bowl victory in 2000. … Retired as Rams’ all-time leader in catches, receiving yards, and most yards from scrimmage. … Voted All-Pro in 1999. … Voted to four Pro Bowls (1997, 2000, 2001, 2002). … Twelve seasons with 50 or more catches. … Had eight 1,000-yard seasons. … Career numbers include 1,024 receptions for 15,208 yards (second most at time), and 91 touchdowns.

___

LeRoy Butler

Safety

6-0, 197

1990-2001 Green Bay Packers. … 12 seasons, 181 games.

Drafted by Packers in second Round (48th overall) in 1990. … One of the most prolific defensive backs in Packers’ history and among premier safeties of his era. … Led the team in interceptions five times. … Key member of defense that guided team’s resurgence that included seven playoff appearances in nine-season span. … Helped lead Packers to three straight division titles (1995-97) and two Super Bowl appearances. … Started at strong safety in three consecutive NFC championship games and 1997 and 1998 Super Bowls. … Had seven tackles and one sack in Packers’ 35-21 victory over New England Patriots in 1997 Super Bowl. … Career stats: 38 interceptions for 533 yards and one TD; 20.5 sacks and one fumble recovery for a TD. … Selected to four Pro Bowls All-Pro four times (1993, 1996, 1997, 1998). … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

___

Alan Faneca

Guard

6-4, 322

1998-2007 Pittsburgh Steelers; 2008-09 New York Jets; 2010 Arizona Cardinals. … 13 seasons, 206 games.

Drafted by Steelers in first round (26th player overall) in 1998. … Missed just one game in career. … Earned starting role in sixth game of rookie season. … Helped pave way for 1,000-yard rushing season by Jerome Bettis to earn All-Rookie acclaim. … Key leader of Steelers team that captured four division titles, including three in four-year span. … Helped Steelers post 10-plus wins five times, including regular-season records of 13-3 (2001) and 15-1 (2004). … Veteran leader integral to Jets’ playoff run to reach AFC championship, 2009. … Chosen first-team All-Pro six times (2001-02, 2004-07); second-team All-Pro, 2003 and 2008. … Selected to nine straight Pro Bowls. … Started 14 career playoff games, including at left guard in four AFC championship games and Super Bowl 40 victory. … Dominating run blocker, led way for teams that finished among NFL’s top 10 in rushing 11 times in 13 seasons. … Blocked for nine 1,000-yard rushers and five 3,000-yard passers. … Voted to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

___

Torry Holt

Wide Receiver

6-0, 200

1999-2008 St. Louis Rams, 2009 Jacksonville Jaguars. … 11 seasons, 173 games.

Drafted by Rams in first Round (6th overall) in 1999. … Named Rams’ Rookie of the Year after catching 52 passes for 788 yards and 6 TDs to help Rams to Super Bowl title. … Had 11 catches for 109 yards and 1 TD in Rams’ 23-16 victory over Tennessee Titans in 2000 Super Bowl. … Eight straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons (2000-07). … Career-best 117 catches for 1,696 yards and 12 TDs in 2003. … Led NFL in receptions in 2003; receiving yardage in 2000 and 2003. … Recorded 80 or more catches in a season eight straight years. … Led Rams in receptions seven straight years (2002-08). … Rams’ leading receiving yardage leader a record nine times. … Finished with 920 career receptions for 13,382 yards and 74 TDs. … Named All-Pro, 2003; Second-Team All-Pro, 2006 All-NFC twice. … Voted to seven Pro Bowls. … Selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

___

Steve Hutchinson

Guard

6-4, 315

2001-05 Seattle Seahawks, 2006-2011 Minnesota Vikings, 2012 Tennessee Titans. … 12 seasons, 169 games.

Drafted by Seahawks in first Round (17th overall) in 2001. … Named to NFL’s All-Rookie team. … Key component of the offensive line that led Seattle to three straight playoff appearances (2003-05). … Paved way for NFL MVP Shaun Alexander who gained team record 1,880 yards and NFL record 28 touchdowns in 2005. … Started at left guard in Seahawks’ 34-14 win over Carolina Panthers in 2005 NFC Championship Game to earn franchise’s first Super Bowl berth. … Signed as free agent with Vikings in 2006. … Led way for Adrian Peterson to become first Vikings player to lead NFL in rushing after racking up franchise record 1,760 yards in 2008. … Veteran leader who helped Vikings to back-to-back division titles in 2008-09. … Named All-Pro six times (twice with Seattle, four times with Minnesota). … Voted to seven consecutive Pro Bowls. … Twice chosen as NFL Alumni Offensive Lineman of the Year (2006, 2009). … Named to NFL All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

___

Edgerrin James

Running Back

6-0, 219

1999-2005 Indianapolis, 2006-08 Arizona, 2009 Seattle. … 11 seasons, 148 games.

Selected in the first round (fourth overall) of the 1999 draft by Colts … Had a powerful running style and versatility. … NFL’s Rookie of the Year in 1999 … Captured NFL rushing titles first two seasons (1,553 yards in 1999 and career-best 1,709 yards in 2000) and scored 13 rushing TDs in each season … Also caught 62 passes and 4 TDs as rookie and career-high 63 receptions and 5 TDs in second season … Key player in Colts offense that resulted in four division titles and six seasons with 10 or more wins … Won fifth division title with 2008 Cardinals … Started in two conference championship games (one with Indianapolis and one with Arizona) and Super Bowl XLIII … Eclipsed 1,000 yards in a season seven times; topped 1,500 four times. … Career total: 12,246 yards on 3,028 carries and 80 TDs … Added 433 catches for 3,364 yards and 11 TDs … All-Pro three times (1999-2000 and 2004) … All-AFC four times (1999-2000, 2004-05) … Voted to four Pro Bowls … Selected to NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s.

___

John Lynch

Free Safety

6-2, 214

1993-2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 2004-07 Denver Broncos. … 15 seasons, 224 games.

Picked in third round (82nd player overall) by Buccaneers in 1993. … Earned permanent starting role in fourth pro season. … Anchor of Tampa-2 defense that dominated NFL for years. … Credited with 90 or more tackles in a season nine times. … In 2002, was integral part of Buccaneers’ championship season, contributing 96 tackles (50 solo), three interceptions, and 12 passes defended as Tampa Bay finished 12-4. … Career numbers include: 26 interceptions for 204 yards, 13 sacks, and more than 1,000 tackles. … Voted to first of nine Pro Bowls following 1997 season. … Credited with 90 or more tackles in a season nine times. … First-team All-Pro three straight seasons (1999-2001).

___

Sam Mills

Linebacker

5-9, 229

1986-1994 New Orleans Saints, 1995-97 Carolina Panthers. … 12 seasons, 181 games.

Signed by New Orleans Saints in 1986 after playing three seasons in USFL. … Quickly became starter and team leader. … Earned first Pro Bowl nod in second season. … Led defense that helped Saints establish long-standing success for first time in franchise history. … During his tenure in New Orleans, the team made four playoff appearances. … Signed with expansion Carolina Panthers as unrestricted free agent in 1995. … Key member of defense that helped Panthers claim division title and NFC championship game appearance in second season. … Recorded five tackles and nine assists and one interception in the 1996 NFC Championship Game. … Perennial team leader in tackles for Saints (five seasons) and Panthers (twice). … Named All-Pro and All-NFC three times (1991, 1992, 1996). … Voted to five Pro Bowls. … Career statistics include 11 interceptions returned for 119 yards and 1 TD; three fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

___

Troy Polamalu

Safety

5-10, 207

2003-2014 Pittsburgh Steelers. … 12 seasons, 158 games.

First year eligible. … Drafted in first round (16th overall) in 2003. … Made huge impact with tenacious play en route to becoming premier safety of his era. … Defensive leader that guided Steelers to seven playoff appearances, five division titles and two Super Bowl championships in his career. … Started at strong safety in four AFC championship games and three Super Bowls. … Strong performance in 2008 AFC Championship Game with 40-yard pick-six late in the game to propel Steelers to Super Bowl in addition to three tackles. … Associated Press Defensive Player of the Year in 2010 when he intercepted seven passes for 101 yards and one TD. … Career numbers include 32 interceptions for 398 yards and three TDs. … Also scored two touchdowns on fumble recoveries. … First-Team All-Pro four times and Second-Team All-Pro twice. … Voted to eight Pro Bowls. … Named to NFL<s All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

___

Richard Seymour

Defensive End/Defensive Tackle

6-6, 317

2001-08 New England Patriots, 2009-2012 Oakland Raiders. … 12 seasons; 164 games.

Drafted in first round (6th overall) in 2001. … Integral member of defense that helped Patriots to six division titles over seven-season span. … Patriots teams posted 10 or more wins seven times during his eight seasons with team. … Led Patriots in sacks twice (2002 and 2008). … Registered a career-high eight sacks in 2008. … Amassed 57.5 career sacks. … Recorded three or more sacks in every season but one. … In games in which he recorded a sack, teams had a record of 46-8 (.852). … Recorded 39 passes defended, two interceptions in career. … Played in four AFC championship games and four Super Bowls, including victories in the 2002, 2004 and 2005 Super Bowls. … Selected First-Team All-Pro three consecutive seasons (2003-05); Second-Team All-Pro twice (2006, 2011). … All-AFC five times. … Voted to seven Pro Bowls. … Named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team of 2000s.

___

Zach Thomas

Linebacker

5-11, 235

1996-2007 Miami Dolphins, 2008 Dallas Cowboys. … 13 seasons; 184 games.

Drafted by Dolphins in fifth Round (154th overall) in 1996. … Versatile and instinctive middle linebacker who made an immediate impact. … Intercepted three passes for 64 yards, 1 TD and 131 tackles, 49 assisted tackles and two sacks to earn team’s MVP honors and named AFC Defensive Rookie of the Year in 1996. … Led Dolphins in tackles 10 seasons. … Racked up 100 tackles in each of his first 11 seasons. … Amassed 22 tackles (14 solo) in 2001 playoff game versus Baltimore Ravens. … Set Dolphins’ career record with four interceptions returned for touchdowns. … Career statistics include 17 interceptions for 170 yards and 20.5 sacks. … His 168 starts were most ever by Dolphins’ defensive player. … First player in team history to win Leadership Award (voted by teammates) three times. … First-Team All-Pro five times (1998, 1999, 2002, 2003, 2006), Second-Team All-Pro twice (2001, 2005). … Voted to seven Pro Bowls.

___

Reggie Wayne

Wide Receiver

6-0, 203

2001-2014 Indianapolis Colts. … 14 seasons; 211 games.

First year eligible. … Drafted by Colts in first Round (30th overall) in 2001. … Offensive threat that helped Colts reach postseason every year but two during his career. … Caught 100 passes in a season four times (104 in 2007, 100 in 2009, 111 in 2010, and 106 in 2012). … Recorded 1,000 receiving yards eight times. … Led NFL with career-high 1,510 receiving yards in 2007. … Had 10 or more catches in a game 15 times. … Set franchise record with 15 receptions versus Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 3, 2010. … Racked up 100 yards in a game 43 times. … Career stats: 1,070 catches for 14,345 yards and 82 touchdowns. … Started three AFC championship games and two Super Bowls. … Had two receptions for 61 yards and TD in 2007 Super Bowl. … Retired as NFL’s second all-time leading receiver in postseason (93 catches). … First-Team All-Pro, 2010 Second-Team All-Pro 2007, 2009. … Voted to six Pro Bowls over seven-year span.

___

Bryant Young

Defensive Tackle

6-3, 290

1994-2007 San Francisco 49ers. … 14 seasons; 208 games.

Drafted by 49ers in first Round (7th overall) in 1994. … Earned All-Rookie honors. … Amassed 89.5 career sacks. … Registered multiple sacks in each of his 14 seasons. … Recorded double-digit sack totals in a season twice (11.5 in 1996 and 11.0 in 1999). … Made NFL record-tying two safeties in a season (1996). … Recovered from broken leg to earn 1999 NFL Comeback Player of the Year after finishing with 42 tackles, team-leading 11 sacks, 15 tackles for a loss and one safety. … Started in two NFC championship games and one Super Bowl. … Recorded three tackles, two assisted tackles, and one pass defended in 49ers’ win over Chargers in 1995 Super Bowl. … Won team’s esteemed Len Eshmont Award for inspirational and courageous play eight times. … First-Team All-Pro twice (1996, 1998) … Voted to four Pro Bowls … Named to NFL’s All-Decade Team of the 1990s.

