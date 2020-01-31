Wildcats lose, 71-65

MOWRYSTOWN – Southern Hills Athletic Conference action at Whiteoak High School between the Whiteoak Wildcats and the Ripley Blue Jays turns out to be a very competitive matchup on Friday night, Jan. 31, as the basketball season starts to slow down towards the end.

Ripley Blue Jays showed to be victorious against a Whiteoak team that played strong until the end of play, 71-65 was the final of this SHAC boys basketball bout.

Bradley Ashbaugh, Nick Bailey, Landon Barnett, and Josh Hughes had double digits in the scoring column against the Blue Jays.

TK Whaley, Cody German, Peyton Fyffe, and Nigel Royal all came out as the big factors for the Blue Jays as they scored in the double digits to earn the close win against the Wildcats.

Ashbaugh scoring nine points off of three pointer attempts seemed to be the factor for Whiteoak in the first quarter to stay close with Ripley for the first quarter, the score at the end of the first was 18-15 with a Ripley lead due to early shooting fouls and fast-break opportunities.

During the second quarter of play, Whiteoak held Ripley to just eight points and eventually ended up taking the lead going into halftime, 29-26.

Coming back in after halftime, Ripley played with no worry as Nigel Royal scored 11 of his points after halftime to take back the lead by eight points, 49-41.

Whiteoaks’ Josh Hughes had his big quarter in the last quarter of play to get win but his ten point effort did not give the Wildcats the game back as they lost by six points.

Coach Barnett was not available to get comments from due to close time frame.

Whiteoak are now 6-11 as they host the McClain Tigers at Whiteoak High School on Saturday, Feb. 1.

GAME SUMMARY

WHITEOAK 15 14 12 24 65

RIPLEY 18 8 23 22 71

WILDCATS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ASHBAUGH 0-4-4-16 BAILEY 5-0-0-10 EMERY 1-0-1-3 BARNETT 4-1-3-14 HUGHES 9-0-0-18 YEAGER 2-0-0-4 TOTAL POINTS 42-15-8-65

BLUE JAYS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ELLIS 1-0-2-4 ROYAL 6-1-2-17 MCGILL 0-0-2-2 BENNINGTON 0-0-2-2 FYFFE 1-0-0-2 WHALEY 9-0-1-19 GERMAN 2-2-2-12 FYFFE 5-1-0-13 TOTAL POINTS 48-12-11-71

Wildcats’ Nick Bailey and Josh Hughes going up for the ball with a Ripley defender between the two, shown in this photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0546-1.jpg Wildcats’ Nick Bailey and Josh Hughes going up for the ball with a Ripley defender between the two, shown in this photo. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

