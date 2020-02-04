Boys AP poll

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL AP STATE POLL – Feb. 3, 2020
DIVISION I
Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points
1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (15)18-1 168
2 Lakewood St. Edward (2)16-1 154
3 Columbus South 18-1 126
4 Gahanna Lincoln 18-1 97
5 Hilliard Bradley 16-2 87
6 Cincinnati La Salle 16-2 67
7 Youngstown Boardman 15-1 57
8 Green 14-2 50
9 Pickerington Centra l14-4 28
10 Liberty Township Lakota East 15-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points:11, Canton McKinley 20.
DIVISION II Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points
1 Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (14)13-3 167
2 Trotwood-Madison (1)16-2 124
3 Lima Shawnee (1)17-0 123
4 Toledo Rogers 15-2 100
5 Cincinnati Wyoming 16-0 94
6 Heath19-071
7 Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (1)13-2 70
8 Thornville Sheridan 16-2 46
9 Lancaster Fairfield Union 16-2 41
10 Jackson 17-2 39
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Chillicothe Unioto 14.
DIVISION III Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points
1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9)15-3 144
2 Versailles (4)18-1 131
3 Cincinnati Deer Park (1)15-1 102
4 Ottawa-Glandorf (1)15-1 101
5 Richwood North Union (2)16-0 93
6 Mantua Crestwood 15-1 63
7 Willard 15-2 57
8 Oak Hill 15-4 35
9 Sardinia Eastern 16-1 34
10 Proctorville Fairland 17-2 33
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28. 12, Fairview Park Fairview 27. 13, Metamora Evergreen 24. 14, West Lafayette Ridgewood 14.
DIVISION IV Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points
1 Columbus Grove (4)17-0 140
2 New Boston Glenwood (10)18-1 126
3 Zanesville Rosecrans 15-1 102
4 Antwerp 16-0 101
5 Richmond Heights (3)14-4 75
6 Peebles 16-2 72
7 Lucas 14-1 58
8 Glouster Trimble 13-2 51
9 Berlin Hiland 13-4 49
10 Toledo Christian 14-2 27
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, McDonald 25. 12, Ottoville 23. 13, Malvern 20. 13(tie), Greenwich South Central 20. 15, Grandview Heights 17. 16, Norwalk St. Paul 14.