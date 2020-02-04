Boys AP poll

OHIO HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL AP STATE POLL – Feb. 3, 2020

DIVISION I

Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller (15)18-1 168

2 Lakewood St. Edward (2)16-1 154

3 Columbus South 18-1 126

4 Gahanna Lincoln 18-1 97

5 Hilliard Bradley 16-2 87

6 Cincinnati La Salle 16-2 67

7 Youngstown Boardman 15-1 57

8 Green 14-2 50

9 Pickerington Centra l14-4 28

10 Liberty Township Lakota East 15-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points:11, Canton McKinley 20.

DIVISION II Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Akron St. Vincent-St Mary (14)13-3 167

2 Trotwood-Madison (1)16-2 124

3 Lima Shawnee (1)17-0 123

4 Toledo Rogers 15-2 100

5 Cincinnati Wyoming 16-0 94

6 Heath19-071

7 Cleveland Heights Lutheran East (1)13-2 70

8 Thornville Sheridan 16-2 46

9 Lancaster Fairfield Union 16-2 41

10 Jackson 17-2 39

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Chillicothe Unioto 14.

DIVISION III Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Canal Winchester Harvest Prep (9)15-3 144

2 Versailles (4)18-1 131

3 Cincinnati Deer Park (1)15-1 102

4 Ottawa-Glandorf (1)15-1 101

5 Richwood North Union (2)16-0 93

6 Mantua Crestwood 15-1 63

7 Willard 15-2 57

8 Oak Hill 15-4 35

9 Sardinia Eastern 16-1 34

10 Proctorville Fairland 17-2 33

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Chillicothe Zane Trace 28. 12, Fairview Park Fairview 27. 13, Metamora Evergreen 24. 14, West Lafayette Ridgewood 14.

DIVISION IV Rank School (1st Place Votes)Record Total Points

1 Columbus Grove (4)17-0 140

2 New Boston Glenwood (10)18-1 126

3 Zanesville Rosecrans 15-1 102

4 Antwerp 16-0 101

5 Richmond Heights (3)14-4 75

6 Peebles 16-2 72

7 Lucas 14-1 58

8 Glouster Trimble 13-2 51

9 Berlin Hiland 13-4 49

10 Toledo Christian 14-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, McDonald 25. 12, Ottoville 23. 13, Malvern 20. 13(tie), Greenwich South Central 20. 15, Grandview Heights 17. 16, Norwalk St. Paul 14.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_ohsaa-new-logo-1.jpeg