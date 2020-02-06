WO regular season ends

MOWRYSTOWN – On Thursday Night, Feb. 6, at Whiteoak High School, three seniors played their last high school varsity basketball game in their last home game for the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats.

Seniors Madison Berkley, Lizz Edwards, and Cylee Edwards were recognized for senior night before facing off against the Peebles Lady Indians in Southern Hills Athletic Conference varsity girls basketball.

Peebles Indians came out victorious at the end of the night, 82-20.

Kara Ward and Cylee Bratton were the leading scorers for the Lady Wildcats in tough showcase.

Lady Indians’ Jacey Justice finished high scoring night with a total of 25 points and Lilly Gray ended her night with 28 points.

In just the first quarter Peebles held the Lady Wildcats to just two points as they went on to score 17 points as they had numerous fast break attempts in the quarter.

The second quarter went on to be the highest scoring quarter for Whiteoak as they scored 11 points but their defense would not be enough to stop the Lady Indians, Justice, with the help of Arey and Gray among a few names that scored for the competitive team as the quarter ended going into halftime, leading into halftime the score was 39-13.

Peebles continued they’re “never stop” game plan continued until the final buzzer, the Lady Indians held Whiteoak to only two points coming back in from the half and five points in the fourth quarter.

The Lady Indians went on to score 39 points in the second half of play against the Lady Wildcats.

Whiteoak Lady Wildcats (1-21) will now be moving onto tournament play as they take on Eastern(6-12) at Northwest High School on Monday, Feb. 10.

Coach Steve Smith was not able to leave a comment after the SHAC contest.

GAME SUMMARY

WHITEOAK 2 11 2 5 20

PEEBLES 17 22 28 17 82

LADY WILDCATS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WALKER 1-0-0-2 WARD 1-1-1-6 CAMPBELL 1-0-0-2 JONES 2-0-0-4 BRATTON 3-0-0-6 TOTAL POINTS 8-1-1-20

LADY INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WILKINSON 3-1-0-9 MOORE 1-1-0-5 JUSTICE 6-3-4-25 NICHOLS 1-0-0-2 CLUXTON 2-1-0-7 AREY 6-0-0-12 GRAY 6-0-6-18 BIRD 2-0-0-4 TOTAL POINTS 27-6-10-82

Whiteoak senior Cylee Bratton shooting a jump shot with a Peebles defender in her face on senior night on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Whiteoak High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_DSC_0083.jpg Whiteoak senior Cylee Bratton shooting a jump shot with a Peebles defender in her face on senior night on Thursday, Feb. 6 at Whiteoak High School. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

