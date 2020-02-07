HMS place second

The Hillsboro Middle School wrestling team traveled to Greenfield McClain High School on Wednesday evening to compete in the Frontier Athletic Conference Championship Tournament.

Despite having a good season, the couching staff knew that it was going to be very challenging to come out on top of the 6 team field.

“Miami Trace, Washington, and Chillicothe have been very strong this season. “

“We challenged our guys Tuesday night at practice and told them they were going to have to win matches that they were supposed to lose in order to make it competitive.” said Coach Eastes

As they’ve done all season, they responded. “We had a great first couple of rounds.” said Coach Talbot.

Of particular note, Chance Smart knocked off the number two seed from Miami Trace in the semi finals and Carter Boyd set up a rematch in the finals against his foe from Miami Trace who pinned him earlier in the season.

Going into the finals, Miami Trace had a commanding lead with the Indians in a distant second ahead of Washington and Chillicothe.

“We sent 6 wrestlers to the finals for their weight class and another 8 to the consolation finals.” said Coach Wilkin.

The Indians had 14 total wrestlers in the finals/consolation finals in 16 weight classes. “Down by 40 plus points going into the finals, we knew we needed a near perfect round to win and a very good round to hold on to 2nd.”

“The Indians were able to close the gap on Miami Trace, but still fell short of the league championship. “We’ve come a long way since that first day of practice with a room full of first year wrestlers.”

“I am very proud of how they ended the league tournament. Carter Boyd epitomized the heart and pride that we have been preaching all year. He avenged an early season pin by gutting out a close match in the finals to knock off the number one seed from Miami Trace.” said Coach Eastes

His performance sparked the team and the Indians had a great final round holding on to 2nd place.

Placers for the Indians were:

Champions:

116 – Ryan Burns

142 – Carter Boyd

160 – Logan Ritchie

205 – Gary Reno

Runners Up:

80 – Corbin Winkle

134 – Chance Smart

3rd Place:

86 – Jonah Wilson

92 – Kylan Brown

110 – Isaiah Nussbaum

122 – Kail Vince

4th Place:

98 – Noah Vaughn

104 – Dillon Dixon

150 – Ian Fenner

172 – Gage Beam

Hillsboro Middle School wrestling team after placing second at the FAC Wrestling tournament. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_FAC-Team-Pic.jpeg Hillsboro Middle School wrestling team after placing second at the FAC Wrestling tournament. Submitted photo | For The Times-Gazette