MHS sweeps HHS for season

HILLSBORO – The Frontier Athletic Conference rival between McClain and Hillsboro had they’re Saturday showdown on Feb. 8, starting the day out with girls basketball action.

McClain Lady Tigers pulled away with the second win against the Lady Indians this season by pulling away in the third quarter and taking a 23 point lead, and winning the game 61-38.

Kyla Burchett came out shooting the light outs for McClain and scoring a total of 26 points for the night.

Gracie Dean led Hillsboro with ten points that she earned all in the first two quarters of play while keeping the game close with the Lady Tigers.

“I appreciate everything from the kids and fans have done this season and it isn’t over yet.” stated Coach Moberly

McClain took a eight point lead the first quarter though Hillsboro took a quick six point lead, Lady Tigers quickly started fighting back, starting with Jaelyn Pitzer scoring a three pointer at 4:38 left in the first quarter.

The Tribe began fighting back in the second quarter only being outscored 13-12 but went into halftime down, 29-20.

The Lady Tigers came back from halftime to hold Hillsboro to only scoring three points, Brynn Bledsoe scored the only three points for the quarter as McClain went on to take a 23 point lead and outscored the Indians 46-23 in the quarter.

Hillsboro and McClain scored 15-15 in the fourth quarter, the Tigers still had a 23 point lead to finish up this rivalry game.

Hillsboro and McClain finished up regular season with this matchup and now will be moving on to their sectional tournament games, Hillsboro(6-16) will be facing Warren on Feb. 15, at Logan High School and McClain(15-6) will also be at Logan High School on Feb. 13, to face Logan Elm.

GAME SUMMARY

MCCLAIN 16 13 17 15 61

HILLSBORO8 12 3 15 38

LADY TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WELLER 1-0-3-5 PRYOR 3-0-1-7 PITZER 0-1-0-3 EASTER 2-0-0-4 CRABTREE 1-1-0-5 BURCHETT 7-4-0-26 BEATTY 1-0-0-2 STEGBAUER 3-0-3-9 TOTAL POINTS 18-6-7-61

LADY INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) DEAN 2-2-0-10 WATSON 1-0-0-2 HOPKINS 4-0-1-9 PARSONS 1-0-0-2 K. HOPKINS 1-1-2-7 BLEDSOE 2-1-1-8 TOTAL POINTS 11-4-4-38

Hillsboro and McClain during timeout, Coaches for each team speaking to their players during the rivalry game. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_DSC_0243.jpg Hillsboro and McClain during timeout, Coaches for each team speaking to their players during the rivalry game. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

