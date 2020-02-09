2020 Boys Sectional Tournament basketball pairings

The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced the 2020 Southeast District boys basketball sectional tournament brackets on Feb. 9, Sunday afternoon.

Boys basketball tournament pairings for Highland County shown below.

Division II

Monday, Feb. 17

15. McClain (6-13) vs. 18. Washington (0-19) at Southeastern High School, 8 P.M.

Tuesday, Feb. 18

4. Unioto (16-3) vs. 13. Hillsboro (7-12) at Southeastern High School, 6:15 P.M.

Division III

Tuesday, Feb. 18

10. Adena (11-7) vs. 23. Lynchburg-Clay (4-15) at Waverly High School, 8 P.M.

Division IV

Tuesday, Feb. 18

15. Whiteoak (6-13) vs. 18. Paint Valley (5-14) at Northwest High School, 6:15 P.M.

Tuesday, Feb. 25

7. Fairfield (11-7) vs. winner of 10. South Gallia (10-8) and 23. Manchester (1-18) at Wellston High School, 6:15 P.M.

