Lady Lions’ season ends

LUCASVILLE – Fairfield Lady Lions basketball season comes to end after the first round of the Sectionals to the Chesapeake Lady Panthers on Sunday afternoon, Feb. 9 at Valley High School.

The Lady Lions fell to the fast paced Lady Panthers in the last quarter of action, 52-45.

Chesapeake came back from being down by 15 points at one point of play to gradually build up a comeback going into the last quarter of the showcase.

Ella Newkirk, Emma Fouch, and Madison Bronner scored in double digits and Peyton Magee also applied to the scoring column with seven points for the contest.

Lady Panthers’ Madison Ward led the way with 29 points and went 10-16 from the free throw line in the upset over Fairfield.

Ella Newkirk came out in the first quarter and scored nine points and Bronner had six points as they were major factors in the first quarter. Ward made five points to keep the game relatively close, Fairfield had a eight point lead going into the second quarter, 19-11.

During second quarter of action, Emma Fouch had seven points and Ward continued her big game with two big three pointers and one made free throw. Lady Panthers came back gaining on the Lady Lions, 31-21 at the end of the half.

Foul trouble eventually began to be a big issue for Fairfield as they came back from halftime and Chesapeake gained a second life and new game plan as they began to speed the game up as the Lady Lions slowed down scoring as needed. Chesapeake outscored Fairfield, 12-9 but still was trailing 40-33 going into the final quarter.

The Lady Panther made eight points just at the free throw line in the fourth quarter and scored 19 points total to Lady Lions only scoring five points, Ward scored ten of Chesapeakes’ points in the final quarter to take control of the game.

“Sky is the limits for this group of Freshman and Sophomores as long as they put the work in during the off season and I think they will.” said Coach Hamilton

The Lady Lions shot 11-17 from the free throw line and Chesapeake made 16-24 for the night from the charity stripe.

Fairfield Lady Lions (12-10) will be facing off against the Lady Huntsmen of Huntington to finish off their regular season.

GAME SUMMARY

LADY LIONS 19 10 9 5 45

LADY PANTHERS 11 10 12 19 52

CHESAPEAKE(FG-3FG-FT-TP) HICKS 2-0-0-4 MCCOMOS 1-0-0-2 ISSACS 0-0-2-2 WARD 5-3-10-29 DUNCAN 3-0-1-7 ANDERSON 1-1-3-8 TOTAL POINTS 12-4-16-52

FAIRFIELD (FG-3FG-FT-TP) NEWKIRK 3-1-2-11 FOUCH 2-2-2-12 MAGEE 1-1-2-7 BRONNER 5-0-5-15 TOTAL POINTS 11-4-11-45

Lady Lions' Ella Newkirk going up for a layup in the first quarter of action against Chesapeake.

