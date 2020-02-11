Whiteoak finish season

MCDERMOTT – The Whiteoak Lady Wildcats season came to an end in the first round of the Sectional Tournament at Northwest High School on Feb. 10, against Eastern Pike Lady Eagles.

Lady Wildcats loss the Lady Eagles, 55-27 to cap off a lackluster year with a 1-22 record for the 2019-2020 basketball season.

Whiteoak senior Cylee Bratton finished her basketball career with 11 points for the night.

Abby Cochenhour finished with 20 points for the Lady Eagles in their first round of the Sectional Tournament play.

Lady Wildcats had their highest scoring quarter to start out the game with scoring ten points in the first but Eastern Pike had their highest scoring quarter also in the first quarter with 21 points.

Whiteoak were held to single digits in the scoring column for the rest of play, Lady Wildcats began slowing the Lady Eagles down on defense for the most part after the 21 point quarter.

“We turnover the ball and gave up too many rebound opportunities in the first half.”

“We had 40 seconds left in the game and the girls were still playing hard until the end.”

“We started out with a lot girls that had never played before and I think we improved greatly.”

“We’re going to miss our seniors but we are young and I’m excited to be coming back with a little bit of experience.”

“I love coaching and I love basketball.” stated Coach Steve Smith

GAME SUMMARY

AT NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY, FEB. 11.

LADY WILDCATS 10 2 6 9 27

LADY EAGLES 21 14 11 9 55

WHITEOAK (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WALKER 1-0-0-2 WARD 1-2-1-8 HAWKINS 1-0-3-5 EDWARDS 0-0-1-1 BRATTON 3-0-5-11 TOTAL POINTS 6-2-9-27

EASTERN PIKE (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WHITE 0-0-2-2 HELPENSTINE 2-0-0-4 COCHENOUR 3-0-0-6 GREECOE 0-2-0-6 DIXON 1-0-0-2 COCHENOUR 7-1-3-20 SALISBURY 1-0-0-2 LESTER 5-0-3-13 TOTAL POINTS 19-3-8-55

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Whiteoaks' Kayla Jones attempting a three point shot during the early minutes of the second quarter of play.

