AP girls poll

Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):
DIVISION I
1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12) 22-0 120
2, Newark 20-2 95
3, Kettering Fairmont 20-2 77
4, Dublin Coffman 20-2 75
5, Huber Hts. Wayne 20-2 73
6, Massillon Jackson 19-2 48
7, Tol. Notre Dame 17-3 45
8, Cols. Watterson 19-2 42
9, Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 19
10, Westerville S. 17-4 14
Others receiving 12 or more points: W. Chester Lakota W. 12.
DIVISION II
1, Circleville (8) 22-0 104
2, Bellevue 21-0 98
3, Napoleon (1) 20-0 90
4, Vincent Warren 20-1 76
5, Thornville Sheridan 20-2 75
6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 18-3 54
7, Beloit W. Branch 18-3 50
8, Dresden Tri-Valley 19-3 38
9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18-3 33
10, Chillicothe Unioto 17-4 13
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
DIVISION III
1, Berlin Hiland (8) 21-1 116
2, Cols. Africentric (3) 18-4 98
3, Castalia Margaretta 18-1 80
4, Elyria Cath. (1) 20-1 64
5, Sardinia Eastern 21-1 57
6, Cardington-Lincoln 18-1 51
7, Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 45
8, Ironton 18-3 35
9, Wheelersburg 18-2 29
10, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22-0 23
Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 14.
DIVISION IV
1, Ft. Loramie (11) 19-0 116
2, Portsmouth Notre Dame 19-2 82
3, New Madison Tri-Village 21-1 78
4, Sugar Grove Berne Union 21-1 77
5, Maria Stein Marion Local 17-3 43
6, Cin. Country Day 20-2 41
(tie) Tol. Christian 18-1 41
8, Minster 16-4 33
9, Peebles 18-3 25
10, Glouster Trimble 17-5 21
Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Center W. Reserve (1) 19. McDonald (1) 19. Cortland Maplewood 18. Beverly Ft. Frye 16. Belpre 12.