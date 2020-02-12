The Tribe falls, 65-62

HILLSBORO – The Tribe end season by almost upsetting a very strong Blanchester Wildcats basketball team at Hillsboro High School on Wednesday night, Feb. 12, in front of a packed gymnasium.

Hillsboro Indians had a very strong showing on both sides of the ball though they lost to the Wildcats, 65-62.

Caleb Crawford had a big night scoring 18 points, Ryan Scott followed him with his normal clutch shoot with 17 points for the night, and Hunter Price made 12 points to end his night in Hillsboro effort.

Tanner Creager scored 21 points for the Wildcats, followed by Jackson Waialae with 14 points, and Brayden Sipple was held to a season low of 13 points against Indians defense.

Blanchesters’ Brayden Sipple had his biggest quarter against the Indians in the first quarter will six points for the quarter but Hillsboro played step for step the first quarter and ended the quarter all tied up at 12-12.

Quentin Captain and Caleb Crawford kept the fight alive in the second quarter with four points a piece even though they fell behind six points going into halftime, 28-22.

Ryan Scott came back from halftime and made a big nine points in the fourth, it was an even quarter with 15-5 with the Wildcats with a six point lead still, 43-37.

The Indians managed to outscore Blanchester in the last quarter of play by three points due to Caleb Crawford having a huge quarter by making two big three point buckets, Tanner Creager out did Crawford in the quarter by making 15 of his points in the Blanchester victory in the final minutes of play.

Hillsboro finished the regular season 8-13 and will be playing their first sectional tournament basketball game at Southeastern High School on Feb. 18, at 6:15 P.M.

GAME SUMMARY

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 12.

AT HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL

HILLSBORO 12 10 22 37 62

BLANCHESTER 12 16 15 22 65

INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) CAPTAIN 2-1-0-7 SCOTT 2-3-4-17 PARRY 1-0-0-2 PRICE 3-2-0-12 CRAWFORD 5-2-2-18 MILLER 2-0-2-6 TOTAL POINTS 15-8-8-62

WILDCATS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) SIPPLE 5-0-3-13 ROY 1-0-0-2 CREAGER 6-2-3-21 WAIALAE 1-4-0-14 ASHCRAFT 3-0-3-9 BARE 3-0-0-6 TOTAL POINTS 19-6-9-65

Hillsboro Indians’ Caleb Crawford putting the ball up against several Blanchester defenders. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_DSC_0489.jpg Hillsboro Indians’ Caleb Crawford putting the ball up against several Blanchester defenders. Ryan Scott going up for a layup on a fastbreak during the 65-62 loss to Blanchester. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_DSC_0556.jpg Ryan Scott going up for a layup on a fastbreak during the 65-62 loss to Blanchester. Lawton Parry looking to make a pass while being defended. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_DSC_0470.jpg Lawton Parry looking to make a pass while being defended.

Caleb Crawford scores 18 points in loss to the Blanchester Wildcats