FAC Bowling All-League

The Frontier Athletic Conference bowling season finished Wednesday evening, Feb.12.

Hillsboro boys bowling finished 13-2 for the year and finished runners up and came in first place in girls in the FAC with a 15-0 record for the 2019-2020 season.

McClain bowling had a unfortunate seas0n as the boys and girls bowling teams came in last place in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

Here are the results:

Boys:

1. Miami Trace

2. Hillsboro

3. Jackson

4. Washington

5. Chillicothe

6. Greenfield

Girls:

1. Hillsboro

2. Miami Trace

3. Washington

4. Chillicothe

5. Jackson

6. Greenfield

Boys All FAC

Andrew Amore MT – Bowler of the Year 231

Zach Ison HHS 218

Conner Collins MT 208

Jawaun Jones HHS 189

Jay Caudill MT 189

Bryce Bledsoe HHS 187

Hunter Springer HHS 1886

Girls All FAC

Gabby McCord MT – Bowler of the Year 199

Haley Hughes HHS 193

Maddy Gilbert CHS 190

Maddy Tomko HHS 186

Lindsey Buckner WCH 183

Jazlen Jones HHS 183

Taylor Jorden HHS 181

First and second team All-FAC for girls bowling on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Kim Ison | For The Times-Gazette First and second team All-Frontier Athletic Conference for boys bowling on Wednesday, Feb. 12. Kim Ison | For The Times-Gazette

