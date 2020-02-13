FAC Bowling All-League

The Frontier Athletic Conference bowling season finished Wednesday evening, Feb.12.
Hillsboro boys bowling finished 13-2 for the year and finished runners up and came in first place in girls in the FAC with a 15-0 record for the 2019-2020 season.
McClain bowling had a unfortunate seas0n as the boys and girls bowling teams came in last place in the Frontier Athletic Conference.
Here are the results:
Boys:
1. Miami Trace
2. Hillsboro
3. Jackson
4. Washington
5. Chillicothe
6. Greenfield
Girls:
1. Hillsboro
2. Miami Trace
3. Washington
4. Chillicothe
5. Jackson
6. Greenfield
Boys All FAC
Andrew Amore MT – Bowler of the Year 231
Zach Ison HHS 218
Conner Collins MT 208
Jawaun Jones HHS 189
Jay Caudill MT 189
Bryce Bledsoe HHS 187
Hunter Springer HHS 1886
Girls All FAC
Gabby McCord MT – Bowler of the Year 199
Haley Hughes HHS 193
Maddy Gilbert CHS 190
Maddy Tomko HHS 186
Lindsey Buckner WCH 183
Jazlen Jones HHS 183
Taylor Jorden HHS 181