MHS season comes to an end

LOGAN – The McClain Lady Tigers season come to an erupt end on Thursday night, Feb. 13, at Logan High School in Division II Sectional finals against the Logan Elm Lady Braves.

Emma Stegbauer was the high scorer with seven points for McClain and Bryan Briffith led Logan Elm with 18 points, Abby Hatler followed behind with 17 points, and Riley Schultz scored 12 points for the night.

McClain loss to Logan Elm by a 28 point gap, 64-36.

The Lady Braves’ Abby Hatler came out shooting the lights in the first quarter by making ten points to help gain the 20 point lead against the seven points that McClain scored.

McClain and Logan Elm did not matchup very equal throughout play as the Lady Braves continued enlarging the score margin.

The second quarter of play Bryan Briffith scored six points and Ashton Fox scored four points in the scoring column for Logan Elm as Josie Crabtree and Kyla Burchett both made a three to help out McClain but still fell behind by a large amount at halftime, 35-17.

Logan Elm came back after halftime and had another huge quarter Bryan Briffith went on to score eight points and Riley Schultz scored nine in just the third quarter and the Lady Tigers were only able to score eight points as a team.

The Lady Tigers ended up having their biggest quarter to end the game with a high point total of 11 points and holding the Lady Braves to just four points though it did not keep Logan Elm from winning by a large margin.

McClain finish season 15-7 overall and 8-2 in the Frontier Athletic Conference as Co-Champions with Miami Trace.

GAME SUMMARY

AT LOGAN HIGH SCHOOL

MCCLAIN 7 10 8 11 36

LOGAN ELM 20 15 25 4 64

LADY TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) BOLENDER 1-0-0-2 WELLER 3-0-0-6 PRYOR 3-0-0-6 EASTER 1-0-0-3 CRABTREE 0-2-0-6 BURCHETT 1-1-1-6 STEGBAUER 2-0-3-7 TOTAL POINTS 11-3-5-36

LADY BRAVES (FG-3FG-FT-TP) THOMAS 1-1-2-7 HATLER 2-3-4-17 SCHULTZ 3-2-0-12 DIEHL 1-0-0-2 KARSHNER 0-0-1-1 FOX 3-0-1-7 BRIFFITH 9-0-0-18 TOTAL POINTS 19-6-8-64

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Emma Stegbauer of McClain going up for a shot attempt during a game earlier in this season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_DSC_0250.jpg Emma Stegbauer of McClain going up for a shot attempt during a game earlier in this season. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Lady Tigers lose to Logan Elm, 64-36