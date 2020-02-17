McClain swimming

The post season for the McClain Tiger Sharks has been phenomenal.

Both the boys and girls teams finished second in the FAC league meet with numerous personal records, first place finishes for All-League status, and standout performances.

For the boys, Cody Borsini came in first place in the 50 yard freestyle, 100 freestyle, and was a member of the 200 yard freestyle relay team.

The other members of the 200 yard freestyle relay team were Matthew Milnes, Logan Scales, and Luke Bliss.

Peyton Voss was the sole first place finisher and that was in the 500 yard freestyle.

Final results for the FAC League swim meets:

Boys Girls

1st – Chillicothe 382 1st – Chillicothe 442

2nd – McClain 367 2nd – McClain 260

3rd – Hillsboro 197 3rd – WCH 256

4th – WCH 147 4th – Miami Trace 250

5th – Miami Trace 89 5th – Hillsboro 63

Top Finishers for McClain boys:

200 Yard Medley Relay

· 2nd Place ~ MHS A Team – Garett George, Matthew Roush, Andrew Surritt, and Mason Reichman (2:01.88)

200 Yard Freestyle

· 2nd Place ~ Logan Scales (2:14.11)

200 Yard Individual Medley

· 2nd Place ~ Luke Bliss (2:28.56)

· 3rd Place ~ Mason Reichman (2:38.03)

50 Yard Freestyle

· 1st Place ~ Cody Borsini (:23.23)

· 4th Place ~ Matthew Roush (:36.13)

100 Yard Butterfly

· 2nd Place ~ Andrew Surritt (1:03.21)

· 3rd Place ~ Garett George (1:09.61)

100 Yard Freestyle

· 1st Place ~ Cody Borsini (:52.41)

· 3rd Place ~ Matthew Milnes (:56.89)

500 Yard Freestyle

· 2nd Place ~ Andrew Surritt (6:11.26)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

· 1st Place ~ MHS A Relay Team – Matthew Milnes, Logan Scales, Luke Bliss, & Cody Borsini (1:41.12)

100 Yard Backstroke

· 2nd Place ~ Matthew Milnes (1:13.73)

100 Yard Breaststroke

· 3rd Place ~ Matthew Roush (1:18.34)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

· 2nd Place ~ MHS A Relay Team – Garett George, Andrew Surritt, Matthew Milnes, and Cody Borsini (3:41.00)

Top Finishers for McClain Girls:

200 Yard Medley Relay

· 4th Place ~ MHS A Relay Team – Jillian Voss, Kerigan Pollard, Peyton Voss, and Beckley Smith (2:22.34)

200 Yard Individual Medley

· 4th Place ~ Peyton Voss (2:41.96)

50 Yard Freestyle

· 2nd Place ~ Kerigan Pollard (:27.15)

100 Yard Freestyle

· 3rd Place ~ Sarah Snyder (1:10.50)

500 Yard Freestyle

· 1st Place ~ Peyton Voss (6:14.45)

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

· 4th Place ~ MHS A Relay Team – Abby Mustard, Beckley Smith, Sarah Snyder, and Kerigan Pollard (2:06.86)

100 Yard Breaststroke

· 3rd Place ~ Kerigan Pollard (1:23.55)

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

· 4th Place ~ MHS A Relay Team – Beckley Smith, Jillian Voss, Heather Parker, and Peyton Voss (4:52.05)

The southeast sectional swim meet proved to be another outstanding meet for the Tiger Sharks. The boys finished 2nd out of 25 teams and the girls placed 7th.

Again numerous personal records were set , both teams came away with district qualifiers (8 events for the boys and 4 for the girls), and the boys 400 Yard Freestyle Relay Team (Luke Bliss, Andrew Surritt, Matthew Milnes, and Cody Borsini) broke the school record set back in 1971 by J. Mossbarger, S. Cossu, P. Pheanis, and J. Wilkin.

Top Finishers for the Boys at Sectionals:

200 Yard Medley Relay

· 3rd Place ~ Garett George, Matthew Roush, Andrew Surritt, and Mason Reichman (2:01.67) **District Qualifier**

200 Yard Individual Medley

· 3rd Place ~ Luke Bliss (2:28.55) **District Qualifier**

50 Yard Freestyle

· 1st Place ~ Cody Borsini (:23.00) **Automatic District Qualifier**

100 Yard Butterfly

· 2nd Place ~ Andrew Surritt (1:02.62) **District Qualifier**

· 4th Place ~ Garett George (1:09.86)

100 Yard Freestyle

· 1st Place ~ Cody Borsini (:51.53) **Automatic District Qualifier**

· 4th Place ~ Matthew Milnes (:56.07)

500 Yard Freestyle

· 9th Place ~ Andrew Surritt (5:57.28) **District Qualifier**

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

· 1st Place ~ Matthew Milnes, Logan Scales, Luke Bliss, and Cody Borsini (1:40.55) **Automatic District Qualifier**

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

· 2nd Place ~ Luke Bliss, Andrew Surritt, Matthew Milnes, and Cody Borsini (3:38.23) **District Qualifier**

Top Finishers for the Girls at Sectionals:

200 Yard Medley Relay

· 5th Place ~ Jillian Voss, Kerigan Pollard, Peyton Voss, and Beckley Smith (2:19.67)

50 Yard Freestyle

· 2nd Place ~ Kerigan Pollard (:26.74) **District Qualifier**

500 Yard Freestyle

· 3rd Place ~ Peyton Voss (6:09.98) **District Qualifier**

200 Yard Freestyle Relay

· 4th Place ~ Kerigan Pollard, Sarah Snyder, Beckley Smith, and Peyton Voss (1:59.27) **District Qualifier**

400 Yard Freestyle Relay

· 3rd Place ~ Kerigan Pollard, Jillian Voss, Sarah Snyder, and Peyton Voss (4:29.35) **District Qualifier**

The District Swim Meet, held at The Ohio State University McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, proved to be another good meet for the McClain Tiger Sharks, but especially so for two seniors, Cody Borsini and Peyton Voss.

Jeana McNeil, the varsity girls coach, said “We had a great season as a team with a huge improvement of times for the newcomers. Our captains did a great job leading our team. Peyton Voss has been swimming since 7th grade and is a strong swimmer. She broke her own record in the 500 Yard Freestyle with a time of 6:01.14. Her previous record set back in 2017 was 6:12.36. Her breaking her record once again at her last meet at districts was a perfect end to her swimming career.”

Borsini broke a 49 year old school record in the 100 Yard Freestyle set by J. Wilkin back in 1971 by swimming a :50.79. He is also the only male swimmer in at least 22 years to make the podium in any event let alone two (50 Yard Freestyle and 100 Yard Freestyle).

When asked what Cody thought of his swimming career at McClain he responded…

“My goal since my freshman year was to get up on that podium because I knew that no one from McClain had done it in so long. I wanted to be the one to change that and finally show some of these schools that McClain isn’t just some rag-tag group of swimmers from the middle of nowhere.”

“As far as this year’s district meet, I thought I would do pretty well. My goal was to break both the 50 and 100 freestyle records, but I ended up coming just barely short of the 50 record, but that made it so much more worth it when I broke the 100 freestyle record. Breaking that record was probably one of the most amazing experiences of my life. It was my sophomore year when I discovered that I even had a shot and I’ve dedicated myself to earning that record since then. For it to finally pay off was really exciting.”

“I would like to thank my coach and amazing team, both past and present, for all they have done to support me through everything, but especially for pushing me not only in practice but outside of the pool. These guys have become not only my team, but my friends and I’m so proud of how far they have all come individually and excited to see how far they will go next season.”

The boys finished the combined Central, East, and Southeast District meet 21st out of 86 teams participating and the girls 30th out of 86 teams.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_FB_IMG_1568849328865-1.jpg

Borsini breaks a 49 year old school record in the 100 Yard Freestyle