The All-FAC girls basketball teams were announced on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15.
All-Frontier Athletic Conference team consisted of these athletes:
Shaylee McDonald of Miami Trace earned Player of the Year honors
Washington
Shawna Conger
Miami Trace
Magarah Bloom
Delany Eakins
McClain
Kyla Burchett
Emma Stegbauer
Bri Weller
Jackson
Katelyn Webb
Chillicothe
Julia Hall
Frontier Athletic Conference Final standings:
McClain 8-2 Co-champion
Miami Trace 8-2 Co-champion
Chillicothe 6-4
Washington 5-5
Hillsboro 2-8
Jackson 1-9