The All-FAC girls basketball teams were announced on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 15.

All-Frontier Athletic Conference team consisted of these athletes:

Shaylee McDonald of Miami Trace earned Player of the Year honors

Washington

Shawna Conger

Miami Trace

Magarah Bloom

Delany Eakins

McClain

Kyla Burchett

Emma Stegbauer

Bri Weller

Jackson

Katelyn Webb

Chillicothe

Julia Hall

Frontier Athletic Conference Final standings:

McClain 8-2 Co-champion

Miami Trace 8-2 Co-champion

Chillicothe 6-4

Washington 5-5

Hillsboro 2-8

Jackson 1-9

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_FAC-Logo.jpg