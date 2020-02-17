2019-‘20 All-SHAC winter teams

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference announced the All-SHAC teams for boys and girls basketball, also boys and girls bowling.

Boys basketball:

Division I

Ryan Boone, Eastern Brown

Titus Burns, Eastern Brown

Colton Vaughn, Eastern Brown

Jayden Hesler, North Adams

Zane Kingsolver, West Union

Austin McCormick, North Adams

Raymond Conner, Lynchburg-Clay

Nigel Royal, Ripley

Division II

Weston Browning, Peebles

Hunter Ruckel, Peebles

James Bentley, Fairfield

Bryson Simmons, Fairfield

Chris Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry

Landon Barnett, Whiteoak

Isaiah Scott, Manchester

Coach of the Year: Rob Beucler, Eastern Brown

Girls basketball:

Division I

Camryn Pickerill, Eastern Brown

Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown

Mackenzie Gloff, Eastern Brown

Delaney Harper, North Adams

Wylie Shipley, North Adams

Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay

Logan Binkley, Lynchburg-Clay

Alexa Rowe, West Union

Azyiah Williams, Ripley

Division II

Jacey Justice, Peebles

Lilly Gray, Peebles

Tatum Arey, Peebles

Brooke Kennedy, Manchester

Emma Fouch, Fairfield

Olivia Crawford, Fayetteville-Perry

Coach of the Year: Rob Davis, North Adams

*Player of the Year will be announced at the end of season banquet on March 8

All-SHAC girls bowlers

Morgan Baker, Fairfield

Sarah Wuellner, Fairfield

Gracie Lawson, Fairfield

Mikaela Tipton, Lynchburg-Clay

Olivia Balon, Lynchburg-Clay

Milain Burns, Lynchburg- Clay

Maggie Dorsey, Eastern

Taylor Dotson, Eastern.

Fairfield head coach Dennis Mosny was named coach of the year, and

All-SHAC boys bowlers

Jacob Cox, Fairfield

Christian Thurman, Fairfield

Nathan Campbel,l Lynchburg-Clay

Austin Moore, Whiteoak

Blaine Vickers, Fairfield

Kaleb Thomas, Lynchburg-Clay

Jacob Hutchinson, Lynchburg-Clay

Tristan Fisher, Ripley.

Fairfield’s Jason Ayers was named coach of the year.

