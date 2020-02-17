2019-‘20 All-SHAC winter teams

The Southern Hills Athletic Conference announced the All-SHAC teams for boys and girls basketball, also boys and girls bowling.
Boys basketball:
Division I
Ryan Boone, Eastern Brown
Titus Burns, Eastern Brown
Colton Vaughn, Eastern Brown
Jayden Hesler, North Adams
Zane Kingsolver, West Union
Austin McCormick, North Adams
Raymond Conner, Lynchburg-Clay
Nigel Royal, Ripley
Division II
Weston Browning, Peebles
Hunter Ruckel, Peebles
James Bentley, Fairfield
Bryson Simmons, Fairfield
Chris Murphy, Fayetteville-Perry
Landon Barnett, Whiteoak
Isaiah Scott, Manchester
Coach of the Year: Rob Beucler, Eastern Brown
—————————————————————-
Girls basketball:
Division I
Camryn Pickerill, Eastern Brown
Rylee Leonard, Eastern Brown
Mackenzie Gloff, Eastern Brown
Delaney Harper, North Adams
Wylie Shipley, North Adams
Zoe Fittro, Lynchburg-Clay
Logan Binkley, Lynchburg-Clay
Alexa Rowe, West Union
Azyiah Williams, Ripley
Division II
Jacey Justice, Peebles
Lilly Gray, Peebles
Tatum Arey, Peebles
Brooke Kennedy, Manchester
Emma Fouch, Fairfield
Olivia Crawford, Fayetteville-Perry
Coach of the Year: Rob Davis, North Adams
*Player of the Year will be announced at the end of season banquet on March 8
————————————————————————
All-SHAC girls bowlers
Morgan Baker, Fairfield
Sarah Wuellner, Fairfield
Gracie Lawson, Fairfield
Mikaela Tipton, Lynchburg-Clay
Olivia Balon, Lynchburg-Clay
Milain Burns, Lynchburg- Clay
Maggie Dorsey, Eastern
Taylor Dotson, Eastern.
Fairfield head coach Dennis Mosny was named coach of the year, and
—————————————————————————
All-SHAC boys bowlers
Jacob Cox, Fairfield
Christian Thurman, Fairfield
Nathan Campbel,l Lynchburg-Clay
Austin Moore, Whiteoak
Blaine Vickers, Fairfield
Kaleb Thomas, Lynchburg-Clay
Jacob Hutchinson, Lynchburg-Clay
Tristan Fisher, Ripley.
Fairfield’s Jason Ayers was named coach of the year.