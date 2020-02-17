HHS season comes to an end

LOGAN – Hillsboro Lady Indians(6-17) season ends in a huge upset to the Warren Lady Warriors(22-1) in Division II Sectional Finals at Logan High School, 50-17.

The Hopkins twins, Josie and Karleigh were the leading scorers for Hillsboro with five and six points for the night.

Abby Smith, Millie Ryan scored 13 points, and Olivia Calloway had 10 points for Lady Warriors in the winning effort.

Warren jumped in the lead with 17-6 lead over Hillsboro in just the first quarter, Josie Hopkins led with four points in the quarter for the Lady Indians.

The Tribe was held to just two points for the second quarter as Warren went on to score 13 more points going into halftime, 30-8.

The Lady Warriors continued to outscore Hillsboro, 15-4 coming back from halftime to make their lead much larger.

Hillsboro defense held Warren to just five points in the fourth quarter but Warren didn’t allow the Lady Indians to accomplish anything on offense either to end the game.

GAME SUMMARY

HILLSBORO 6 2 4 5 17

WARREN 17 13 15 5 50

LADY INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) GRACIE DEAN 1-0-0-2 JOSIE HOPKINS 0-1-2-5 KARLEIGH HOPKINS 1-1-1-6 CHRISTINE PAGE 1-0-2-4 TOTAL POINTS 3-2-5-17

LADY WARRIORS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ABBIE SMITH 5-0-3-13 OLIVIA CALLOWAY 2-2-0-10 SOPHIE LOEHRAN 1-0-0-2 CASPER FORD 2-0-0-4 KELLY JACKSON 0-0-1-1 MOLLY GRAYDON 0-1-2-5 SAVANNAH BANKS 1-0-0-2 MILLIE RYAN 5-0-3-13 TOTAL POINTS 16-3-9-50

Indians’ Karleigh Hopkins dibbling past defender from earlier in the season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_Karleigh-Hopkins-vs-Court-House-12-4-2019-867-.jpg Indians’ Karleigh Hopkins dibbling past defender from earlier in the season. Submitted photo | For The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro takes a 33 point loss to Warren