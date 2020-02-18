Tigers move forward

CHILLICOTHE – The McClain Tigers pull off a big 59-25 victory against fellow Frontier Athletic Conference, Washington Courthouse Blue Lions in the SE District Sectional Quarterfinals on Monday Night, Feb. 17, at Southeastern High School.

Preston Saunders scored 17 points for the nights and Bryson Badgley had 16 points for the Tigers in victory against Washington Courthouse.

The Blue Lions went on to score the first two points of the night, McClain however went on to take a seven point lead as retaliation for the early two points that WCH scored, the Tigers allowed just two more points from the Blue Lions in the first quarter before they went on to score five more points to give their selves an ten point lead in the quarter, 14-4 at the end of the first.

Preston Saunders and Bryson Badgley were dangerous behind the three point line as they both scored most of their points for McClain, in the second quarter they both scored two three pointers, Lyle White and Camden Closson assisted with the lead with free throws to help widen the lead to 34-17 going into halftime.

The Blue Lions slump seemed to worsen coming back from halftime as they went on to only score three points for the third quarter and the Tigers continued to be a terror on both sides of the ball, taking a massive lead at the end of the third, 50-20.

Bryson Badgley ended his big night with just two points in the fourth quarter, Matt Bliss scored his only four points of the game in the last quarter, and senior Dakota Pollock scored his only two points in the last quarter to assist taking home the sectional victory. The Blue Lions went on to only score five points for the last quarter of play.

Washington Courthouse will finished their season win-less and making their record 0-23.

“Our guys really expended themselves, and our defense has really made a lot of progress since we played Zane Trace early December and we are a totally different team now.”

“I am real pleased with the teams performance and come tomorrow we will get prepared for Wednesday against Jackson.” stated Coach Joe B. Stewart

The Ironmen have won against McClain in both meetings during the regular season this year.

The Tigers will be moving forward to the sectional semifinals to face off against another FAC opponent, the Jackson Ironmen at Southeastern High School on Wednesday, Feb. 19.

GAME SUMMARY

MCCLAIN 14 20 16 9 59

WCH 4 13 3 5 25

TIGERS(FG-3FG-FT-TP) SAUNDERS 4-3-0-17 BADGLEY 3-3-1-16 WHITE 2-0-4-8 BLISS 2-0-0-4 CLOSSON 1-0-4-6 REEVES 0-0-1-1 WRIGHT 2-0-1-5 POLLOCK 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 15-6-11-59

BLUE LIONS(FG-3FG-FT-TP) RUNK 4-0-0-8 CATURIGHT 0-0-1-1 LOTZ 0-0-2-2 BROWN 3-0-0-6 LEMASTER 2-1-0-7 HICKS 0-0-1-1 TOTAL POINTS 9-1-4-25

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Tigers’ Matt Bliss going up for a layup for two of his four points that he earned against Washington Courthouse. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/02/web1_DSC_0783.jpg Tigers’ Matt Bliss going up for a layup for two of his four points that he earned against Washington Courthouse. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

McClain move on to take Jackson on Feb. 19.