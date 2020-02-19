Mustangs season ends, 73-51

WAVERLY – The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs season came to an end on Tuesday night, Feb. 18, at Waverly High School to the Adena Warriors in Division III SE District Sectional Semifinals, 73-51.

Adena had control of the game from the beginning, for the first quarter of play the score was 22-15, the second quarter was 24-11, third quarter of play was 15-13, and at the end of the game was 12-12.

The Warriors led entire game from start to finish as Lynchburg-Clay couldn’t seem to find a way to get ahead.

Ian Waits had a big first quarter by scoring eight points and ended his night with 12 points

Noah Miller scored a three pointer in the first quarter and five points in the fourth quarter, he had eight points for the night in the efforts against the Warriors.

Ray Conner scored in each quarter and end the night with 11 points for the Mustangs along with David Giordano scoring ten points to end his night with a three pointer in the second quarter, three more points in the third quarter, and four more points in the last quarter.

Patrick Brown scored six points in the third quarter, a three pointer and went 3-3 from the free throw line.

The Mustangs went 11-12 from the free throw line and the Warriors went 7-9 for the night.

GAME SUMMARY

MUSTANGS 15 11 13 12 51

WARRIORS 22 24 15 12 73

LYNCHBURG-CLAY (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WAITS 4-0-4-12 MILLER 2-1-1-8 CONNER 4-1-0-11 STROOP 1-0-0-2 GIORDANO 2-1-3-10 CHISMAN 1-0-0-2 BROWN 0-1-3-6 TOTAL POINTS 14-4-11-51

ADENA (FG-3FG-FT-TP) THROCKMORTON 1-0-1-3 MCDONALD 1-0-0-2 GARRISON 2-2-1-11 KENNO 0-1-0-3 BENNETT 7-4-3-29 SYKES 4-0-0-8 MCKEE 2-2-0-10 SHIPLEY 1-1-2-7 TOTAL POINTS 18-10-7-73

Waits, Conner, and Giordano score in double digits in loss to Adena