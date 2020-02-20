MHS season comes to an end

CHILLICOTHE – The McClain Tigers(9-15) exited the semifinals of the SE Division II Sectionals after being defeated by 35 points by the Jackson Ironmen(20-4) at Southeastern High School on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 66-31.

McClain jumped out to three point lead in the first quarter of play but Jackson was just starting to warmup and throw for the Tigers for a loop and kept them scoring in single digits for the rest of the game.

Camden Closson came out in the first quarter making six points with help from Braden Wright with four points and the only three points by Preston Saunders for the night in the first to take a three point lead, 13-10.

Jackson did not allow McClain to have much success after the first quarter lead, Caleb Wallis of Jackson went on to have 11 points in the second quarter and Griffin Brown made six points to take away all momentum from McClain, 35-20.

Bryson Badgley scored five of eight points for night in the third quarter though it did not effect the Ironmen takeover, Caleb Wallis kept his big scoring effort going by making ten more points to make the lead, 50-26.

To top off the sectional semifinal, four separate Jackson players went on to score a three point shot attempt to add to their lead at the end of the night by outscoring the Tigers, 16-5.

The Tigers will be losing a leader in senior Dakota Pollock after the 2020 season.

GAME SUMMARY

TIGERS 13 7 6 5 31

IRONMEN 10 25 15 16 66

MCCLAIN (FG-3FG-FT-TP) PRESTON SAUNDERS 0-1-0-3 BRYSON BADGLEY 1-2-0-8 LYLE WHITE 1-0-1-3 CAMDEN CLOSSON 1-2-2-10 BRADEN WRIGHT 2-0-3-7 TOTAL POINTS 5-5-6-31

JACKSON (FG-3FG-FT-TP) BOSTON KUHN 1-1-0-5 CALEB WALLIS 8-2-3-25 DREW BRAG 1-1-0-5 CADEN DONALDSON 3-2-0-12 EVAN SPIRES 1-1-2-7 BRAXTON HAMMOND 3-0-0-6 TOTAL POINTS 17-9-5-66

Tigers' Camden Closson throwing the ball in from out of bounds territory as Bryson Badgley tries to make room for pass.

