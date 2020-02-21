Girls AP poll

How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school girls basketball teams in the Associated Press polls, by OHSAA divisions, with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

DIVISION I

1, Cin. Mt. Notre Dame (12) 22-0 120

2, Newark 20-2 95

3, Kettering Fairmont 20-2 77

4, Dublin Coffman 20-2 75

5, Huber Hts. Wayne 20-2 73

6, Massillon Jackson 19-2 48

7, Tol. Notre Dame 17-3 45

8, Cols. Watterson 19-2 42

9, Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 19

10, Westerville S. 17-4 14

Others receiving 12 or more points: W. Chester Lakota W. 12.

DIVISION II

1, Circleville (8) 22-0 104

2, Bellevue 21-0 98

3, Napoleon (1) 20-0 90

4, Vincent Warren 20-1 76

5, Thornville Sheridan 20-2 75

6, Shaker Hts. Laurel (2) 18-3 54

7, Beloit W. Branch 18-3 50

8, Dresden Tri-Valley 19-3 38

9, Plain City Jonathan Alder 18-3 33

10, Chillicothe Unioto 17-4 13

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

DIVISION III

1, Berlin Hiland (8) 21-1 116

2, Cols. Africentric (3) 18-4 98

3, Castalia Margaretta 18-1 80

4, Elyria Cath. (1) 20-1 64

5, Sardinia Eastern 21-1 57

6, Cardington-Lincoln 18-1 51

7, Ottawa-Glandorf 19-1 45

8, Ironton 18-3 35

9, Wheelersburg 18-2 29

10, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 22-0 23

Others receiving 12 or more points: Findlay Liberty-Benton 14.

DIVISION IV

1, Ft. Loramie (11) 19-0 116

2, Portsmouth Notre Dame 19-2 82

3, New Madison Tri-Village 21-1 78

4, Sugar Grove Berne Union 21-1 77

5, Maria Stein Marion Local 17-3 43

6, Cin. Country Day 20-2 41

(tie) Tol. Christian 18-1 41

8, Minster 16-4 33

9, Peebles 18-3 25

10, Glouster Trimble 17-5 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Berlin Center W. Reserve (1) 19. McDonald (1) 19. Cortland Maplewood 18. Beverly Ft. Frye 16. Belpre 12.

