Indians bowling to state

The Hillsboro Indians are having a great post season. On Friday, Feb. 21, they were crowned Division II, Southeast-East District champs.

The Indians bowled three regular games with scores of 876, 1023, and 988.

In Baker Games they had a score of 1122 in a six game set. The Indians had a total score for the day of 4009 to bring home the District championship.

Freshman Zach Ison led the Indians and was named the District Individual Runner up with a score of 642. He was followed by Senior Tyler Snapp with a series of 629, and Bryce Bledsoe with a series of 585.

The Indians will travel to Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Feb. 28, to bowl in the Division II State Championship.