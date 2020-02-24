Posted on by

Indians bowling to state


The Hillsboro Indians are having a great post season. On Friday, Feb. 21, they were crowned Division II, Southeast-East District champs. The Indians bowled three regular games with scores of 876, 1023, and 988. In Baker Games they had a score of 1122 in a six game set. The Indians had a total score for the day of 4009 to bring home the District championship. Freshman Zach Ison led the Indians and was named the District Individual Runner up with a score of 642. He was followed by Senior Tyler Snapp with a series of 629, and Bryce Bledsoe with a series of 585. The Indians will travel to Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl on Feb. 28, to bowl in the Division II State Championship.

