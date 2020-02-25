USA Today Top 25 Poll

The top 25 teams in the USA Today men’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Feb. 23, points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week’s ranking:

Record Pts Pvs

1. Kansas (30) 24-3 798 3

2. Baylor (2) 24-2 760 1

3. Dayton 25-2 723 5

4. Gonzaga 27-2 704 2

5. San Diego State 26-1 631 4

6. Florida State 23-4 597 8

7. Duke 23-4 579 6

8. Maryland 22-5 553 7

9. Kentucky 22-5 543 10

10. Louisville 23-5 531 11

11. Creighton 22-6 462 15

12. Villanova 21-6 449 13

13. Seton Hall 20-7 423 14

14. Penn State 20-7 318 9

15. Auburn 23-4 316 12

16. Oregon 21-7 276 16

17. Iowa 19-8 264 20

18. Brigham Young 23-7 240 —

19. West Virginia 19-8 194 18

20. Colorado 21-7 155 17

21. Texas Tech 18-9 153 —

22. Michigan 18-9 139 —

23. Ohio State 18-9 132 24

24. Michigan State 18-9 118 25

(tie) Arizona 19-8 118 21

Others receiving votes: Houston 58; Butler 48; Arizona State 27; Illinois 25; Marquette 19; Virginia 13; Louisiana State 12; St. Mary’s 7; East Tennessee St. 6; Wisconsin 3; Stephen F. Austin 3; Northern Iowa 3.