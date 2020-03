Liberty Park will be holding sign-ups for tee-ball and coach pitch on Sunday, March. 29, at 12:30 until 3 P.M.

Registration is 45 dollars per player.

Liberty Park offers tee-ball for the ages 4-5 years old.

Coach pitch is for the ages 6-7 and kid/coach pitch is for the ages 8-9 years old.

For further questions, reach out to the Liberty Park Little League on their Facebook page.