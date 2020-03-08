Lions season ends in District finals

ATHENS – It was nothing short of a fighting effort by the Fairfield Lions on Saturday night, March. 7, at the Convocation Center at Ohio University in the Division IV SE District Final against the Trimble Tomcats, at the end Trimble proved to be the more stable team at the end by beating Fairfield, 62-41.

Fairfield senior Bryson Simmons led the Lions in scoring with 15 points for the night against the Tomcats.

The Lions matched up with the Trimble Tomcats well in the first quarter, ending the first quarter tied up 9-9 but gradually started falling behind due to foul trouble and allowing Trimble to shoot at will.

Tomcats’ Blake Guffey led the team with eight points in the second quarter to build up the lead by seven points to make the lead, 17-24 going into halftime.

The Lions had trouble getting back into the game coming back from halftime, one of the senior leaders Wyatt Willey had to sit out some of the third quarter due to being foul trouble and that effected the movement of the ball that he brought to Fairfield, which led to the Tomcats outscoring the Lions 24-11 in the third quarter and gave Trimble a twenty point lead going into the fourth quarter.

The Lions had numerous scoring opportunities in the final quarter of action but allowed Trimble to pressure Fairfield on defense into giving the ball up on failed passing or shot attempts to make a comeback against the Tomcats.

Fairfield seniors Wyatt Willey was held to just eight points for the night and James Bentley scored seven points in his final senior basketball game as a Lion.

The Fairfield Lions were 50% from the free throw line, going 9-18 for the night.

Fairfield Lions finished 15-10 for the season and District runner-ups for the 2019-2020 basketball season.

GAME SUMMARY

AT THE CONVO

OHIO UNIVERSITY

ATHENS, OH

LIONS 9 8 11 13 41

TOMCATS 9 15 24 14 62

FAIRFIELD (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WATSON 1-0-0-2 TEETERS 1-0-0-2 CANNON 0-0-1-1 WILLEY 1-2-0-8 PAYNE 1-0-0-2 SIMMONS 3-2-3-15 PRIEST 0-0-4-4 BENTLEY 3-0-1-7 TOTAL POINTS 10-4-9-41

TRIMBLE (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WEBER 6-2-7-25 T. WEBER 2-0-1-5 WISOR 1-0-0-2 KITTLE 2-0-0-4 GUFFEY 7-0-7-21 KOONS 1-0-3-5 TOTAL POINTS 19-2-18-62

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Senior Bryson Simmons for the Fairfield Lions attempting to spin past Trimble defender to go up for a layup. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_DSC_0732.jpg Senior Bryson Simmons for the Fairfield Lions attempting to spin past Trimble defender to go up for a layup. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Fairfield Lions walk away from this season as District runner-ups