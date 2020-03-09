The Hillsboro Middle School Wrestling team will send at least five wrestlers to Marion, OH on March. 28, to wrestle for an OH-WAY state title after qualifying at the Southwest Regional tournament in Centerville on Saturday.

Leading the pack is Gary Reno who was crowned the 187lb Regional Champion on Saturday after racking up two pin falls in the first period.

The Indians also received strong performances from Isaiah Nussbaum, finishing runner-up at 112 lbs, Corbin Winkle finishing third at 86 lbs, Ryan Burns finishing fifth at 124 lbs, and Noah Vaughn finishing fifth at 101 lbs.

Also competing at Regionals for Hillsboro was Kylan Brown. Despite a great effort, Kylan fell just outside of the needed 6th place finish to qualify for the state tournament.

Finishing seventh, Kylan does have an opportunity to make it to the state tournament as an alternate.

“This is a great way to keep our wrestlers active and get them additional mat time. At these post season tournaments, they will get an opportunity to wrestle kids they’ve not seen before. State Champions are made in the practice room and in the off season. I believe we have a special group here and look forward to following them through their High School Career.” Coach Eastes

Those that finish in the top 8 at the OH-Way State Tournament qualify for the NUWAY National Tournament in Battle Creek, Michigan on April 4, 2020.

Gary Reno of Hillsboro after receiving his medal for the 187lbs weight class at the Regional championship https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Gary1.jpeg Gary Reno of Hillsboro after receiving his medal for the 187lbs weight class at the Regional championship Submitted photos | The Times-Gazette (L-R) Noah Vaughn and Isaiah Nussbaum of the Hillsboro Middle School wrestling team after their matches https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Noah-and-Isaiah-1-.jpg (L-R) Noah Vaughn and Isaiah Nussbaum of the Hillsboro Middle School wrestling team after their matches Submitted photos | The Times-Gazette