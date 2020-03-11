Scott makes MAC All-Freshman Team

2019-2020 overall stats
Game-played 30
Game-started 30
Personal fouls 96
Fouled out 3
Assists 65
Assist per game 2.2
Turnovers 86
Blocks 4
Steals 56
Points 376
Points averaged 12.5
Minutes played 922
Mins averaged 30.7
3pt Field goals 29
3pt FG averaged 95
3pt FG percentage .305
Free throws 79
FT attempts 99
FT percentage .798
OFF rebounds 57
DEF rebounds 83
Rebound total 140
Rebound Average 4.7
FG totals 134
FG average 311
FG percentage .431
It was announced on Tuesday, March. 10, that 2018 Lynchburg-Clay graduate Peyton Scott can add another honor to her athletic resume as she was named apart of the All-Freshman Team in the Mid-American Conference.
Peyton Scott had a extraordinary freshman season at Miami University for the women basketball program in the ‘19-2020 season. Scott was second in minutes played with 922 minutes total and averaging 30.7 minutes also the second in steals(56) and rebounds(140) and third highest amount points scored in the season for the Redhawks with 376 points total and averaged 12.5 points for the season and was 79-99 from the free throw line overall.
MAC Player of the Year
Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan
MAC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year
Heather Oesterle, Central Michigan
MAC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year
Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo
MAC Women’s Basketball Sixth Player of the Year
Gabrielle Bird, Central Michigan
MAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year
Cierra (Cece) Hooks, Ohio
Women’s Basketball All-MAC First Team
Oshlynn Brown, Ball State
Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan
Courtney Woods, Northern Illinois
Cierra (Cece) Hooks, Ohio
Erica Johnson, Ohio
Women’s Basketball All-MAC Second Team
Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo
Molly Davis, Central Michigan
Areanna Combs, Eastern Michigan
Lauren Dickerson, Miami
Breanna Mobley, Western Michigan
Women’s Basketball All-MAC Third Team
Haliegh Reinoehl, Akron
Theresa Onwuka, Buffalo
Kyra Bussell, Central Michigan
Savannah Kluesner, Miami
Jordan Walker, Western Michigan
Women’s Basketball All-MAC Honorable Mention
Jordyn Dawson, Akron
Angela Perry, Bowling Green
Megan Carter, Kent State
Katie Shumate, Kent State
Amani Burke, Ohio
Women’s Basketball MAC All-Defensive Team
Theresa Onwuka, Buffalo
Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan
Areanna Combs, Eastern Michigan
Lindsey Thall, Kent State
Cierra (Cece) Hooks, Ohio
Women’s Basketball MAC All-Freshman Team (6 Players due to ties)
Sydney Freeman, Ball State
Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo
Molly Davis, Central Michigan
Katie Shumate, Kent State
Nila Blackford, Kent State
Peyton Scott, Miami