Scott makes MAC All-Freshman Team

It was announced on Tuesday, March. 10, that 2018 Lynchburg-Clay graduate Peyton Scott can add another honor to her athletic resume as she was named apart of the All-Freshman Team in the Mid-American Conference.

Peyton Scott had a extraordinary freshman season at Miami University for the women basketball program in the ‘19-2020 season. Scott was second in minutes played with 922 minutes total and averaging 30.7 minutes also the second in steals(56) and rebounds(140) and third highest amount points scored in the season for the Redhawks with 376 points total and averaged 12.5 points for the season and was 79-99 from the free throw line overall.

MAC Player of the Year

Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan

MAC Women’s Basketball Coach of the Year

Heather Oesterle, Central Michigan

MAC Women’s Basketball Freshman of the Year

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo

MAC Women’s Basketball Sixth Player of the Year

Gabrielle Bird, Central Michigan

MAC Women’s Basketball Defensive Player of the Year

Cierra (Cece) Hooks, Ohio

Women’s Basketball All-MAC First Team

Oshlynn Brown, Ball State

Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan

Courtney Woods, Northern Illinois

Cierra (Cece) Hooks, Ohio

Erica Johnson, Ohio

Women’s Basketball All-MAC Second Team

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo

Molly Davis, Central Michigan

Areanna Combs, Eastern Michigan

Lauren Dickerson, Miami

Breanna Mobley, Western Michigan

Women’s Basketball All-MAC Third Team

Haliegh Reinoehl, Akron

Theresa Onwuka, Buffalo

Kyra Bussell, Central Michigan

Savannah Kluesner, Miami

Jordan Walker, Western Michigan

Women’s Basketball All-MAC Honorable Mention

Jordyn Dawson, Akron

Angela Perry, Bowling Green

Megan Carter, Kent State

Katie Shumate, Kent State

Amani Burke, Ohio

Women’s Basketball MAC All-Defensive Team

Theresa Onwuka, Buffalo

Micaela Kelly, Central Michigan

Areanna Combs, Eastern Michigan

Lindsey Thall, Kent State

Cierra (Cece) Hooks, Ohio

Women’s Basketball MAC All-Freshman Team (6 Players due to ties)

Sydney Freeman, Ball State

Dyaisha Fair, Buffalo

Molly Davis, Central Michigan

Katie Shumate, Kent State

Nila Blackford, Kent State

Peyton Scott, Miami

Peyton Scott (25) dribbling past a Ohio University defender earlier in the season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_DSC_0092.jpg Peyton Scott (25) dribbling past a Ohio University defender earlier in the season. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

By Tate Erkenbrecher terkenbrecher@aimmediamidwest.com