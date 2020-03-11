OHSAA State Tournaments – Where to Watch and Listen; Weekly Radio ShowOHSAA State Tournaments – Where to Watch and Listen; Weekly Radio Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio – With a minimal number of spectators permitted inside the arenas to watch this week’s OHSAA state tournaments, fans can utilize several options for live coverage. Those details are listed below, along with this week’s OHSAA Radio Network “Tournament Tipoff Show,” which includes an extended interview with OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass regarding the announcements this week by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine regarding spectators at sporting events.

Spectrum News 1 will televise the girls basketball state championship games Saturday live inside St. John Arena. Live video of all 12 girls games will be available on OHSAA.tv for $9.99 per game (free for Spectrum subscribers). In addition, the OHSAA Radio Network will have all 12 games live at https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

On Sunday night, the championship matches of the wrestling state tournament at the Schottenstein Center will be streamed live at OHSAA.tv. Ryan Mitchell, Scott Leo and Matthew O’Hara will call the finals.

All three games of the ice hockey state tournament at Nationwide Arena will be streamed live at OHSAA.tv, with

Bob McElligott and Dylan Tyrer calling the games on Saturday, and Dylan and Isaac Petkac doing the final on Sunday.

Girls Basketball State Championship Games on Spectrum; All Games at OHSAA.tv

Spectrum News 1 will televise the girls state championship games live on Saturday, along with the boys Division I state semifinals March 20 and the boys state championship games on March 21. All games from the girls and boys state basketball tournaments can be viewed live at http://OHSAA.tv

OHSAA Radio Network Weekly “Tournament Tipoff Show” Posted

This week’s basketball “OHSAA Tournament Tipoff Show” is posted at the link below. Show host Marty Bannister interviews OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass to discuss this week’s statewide developments regarding the coronavirus COVID-19. In addition, guest Jim Dabbelt breaks down the girls basketball state tournament, and Chris Solwecki (OHSAA Radio Network) goes inside the top girls and boys matchups according to the state polls.

In addition, the show features regional reports from broadcasters including Bill Rice (Findlay WFIN), Todd Bell (OHSAA Radio Network and Spectrum), Don Vincent (Oberlin WOBL) and Todd Walker (Lima WIMA).

The show includes one local break (2:00 plus :10 joiner) so stations can insert their own spots (see format below).

OHSAA Tournament Tipoff Show #4 is 40:08 and is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

Direct Link:

OHSAA Radio “Tournament Tipoff” Show #4 – 40:08

– Opening

– Network break

– Segment 1, interview with Jerry Snodgrass

– Local Break (2:00 and :10 joiner)

– Segment 2, interview with Jim Dabbelt and report from Chris Solwecki

– Network break

– Reports from Bill Rice (Findlay WFIN), Todd Bell (OHSAA Radio Network and Spectrum), Don Vincent (Oberlin WOBL) and Todd Walker (Lima WIMA)

– Closing

Girls Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Girls/Girls-Basketball-2019-20/2020-OHSAA-Girls-Basketball-State-Tournament-Coverage

Boys Tournament Coverage: https://www.ohsaa.org/Sports-Tournaments/Basketball-Boys/Boys-Basketball-2019-20/2020-OHSAA-Boys-Basketball-State-Tournament-Coverage

2020 Basketball State Tournaments on the OHSAA Radio Network

Stations can have regional and state tournament rights fees waived by carrying OHSAA Radio Network programming

OHSAA Radio Network Home, Delivery Details, Crews and Program Logs: https://www.ohsaa.org/news/radio

Highlight Clips on SoundCloud

Several audio highlight clips from each state championship game will be posted on the OHSAA Radio Network’s SoundCloud page at https://soundcloud.com/ohsaaradio – the clips are available for stations to use in their news coverage of the finals.

2020 Girls Basketball State Tournament, March 12-14

March 12

Division II Semifinals (1:00 & approx. 3:00) – Scott Leo, Kate Cummings and Chris Solwecki … OHSAA.TV: Neil Sika and Michelle Mimna

Division IV Semifinals (6:00 & approx. 8:00) – David Wilson, Lori Bodnar and Michelle Mimna … OHSAA.TV: Marty Bannister and Toni Roesch

March 13

Division III Semifinals (1:00 & approx. 3:00) – RADIO: Todd Bell, Michelle Mimna and Dannie Rogers … OHSAA.TV: Tim Bray and Toni Roesch

Division I Semifinals (6:00 & approx. 8:00) – RADIO: Marty Bannister, Toni Roesch and Ashley Collins … OHSAA.TV: Dave Bacon and Lori Bodnar

March 14

Division II Final (10:45) – RADIO: Scott Leo, Kate Cummings and Chris Solwecki … SPECTRUM: Neil Sika, Michelle Mimna and Andy Baskin

Division IV Final (2:00) – RADIO: David Wilson, Lori Bodnar and Michelle Mimna … SPECTRUM: Marty Bannister, Toni Roesch and Ashley Collins

Division III Final (5:15) – RADIO: Todd Bell, Michelle Mimna and Dannie Rogers … SPECTRUM: Tim Bray, Toni Roesch and Andy Baskin

Division I Final (8:30) – RADIO: Marty Bannister, Toni Roesch and Michelle Mimna … SPECTRUM: Dave Bacon, Jacki Windon and Ashley Collins

Engineer: Aaron Cassady … Link: http://mixlr.com/ohsaa-radio-network—2/

Producers: Ryan Baker and Jon Sewell

Technical Assistance: Brendan Hall

2020 Boys Basketball State Tournament, March 19-21

March 19

Division II Semifinals (12:00 & approx. 2:00) – RADIO: Marty Bannister, Toni Roesch and Chris Solwecki … OHSAA.TV: Michael Reghi and Pat Vuyancih

Division IV Semifinals (6:00 & approx. 8:00) – RADIO: Scott Leo, Jacki Windon and Michelle Mimna … OHSAA.TV: Todd Bell and Dave Cecutti

March 20

Division III Semifinals (12:00 & approx. 2:00) – RADIO: David Wilson, Scott Reeves and Dannie Rogers … OHSAA.TV: Tim Bray and Ryan Cavanaugh

Division I Semifinals (6:00 & approx. 8:00) – RADIO: Todd Bell, Matt Sylvester and Ashley Collins … SPECTRUM: Dave Bacon and Dave Cecutti

March 21

Division II Final (10:45) – RADIO: Marty Bannister, Toni Roesch and Chris Solwecki … SPECTRUM: Michael Reghi, Ryan Cavanaugh and Michelle Mimna

Division IV Final (2:00) – RADIO: Scott Leo, Jacki Windon and Michelle Mimna … SPECTRUM: Todd Bell, Dave Cecutti and Ashley Collins

Division III Final (5:15) – RADIO: David Wilson, Scott Reeves and Dannie Rogers … SPECTRUM: Tim Bray, Jacki Windon and Michelle Mimna

Division I Final (8:30) – RADIO: Todd Bell, Matt Sylvester and Michelle Mimna … SPECTRUM: Dave Bacon, Dave Cecutti and Ashley Collins

Engineer: Brent Ford … Link: https://www.cosnaudio.com/ohsaaradionetwork

Producers: Ryan Baker and Jon Sewell

Technical Assistance: Brendan Hall

OHSAA Radio Network Programming

– Play-by-Play Broadcasts: The network broadcasts the football state championship games, the girls and boys basketball state tournaments, the softball state tournament and the baseball state tournament. Network broadcasts are available through Skyview Satellite or an online feed and include program logs, local avails and sub-audible tones. Stations that carry network broadcasts can see a reduction or elimination of their regional and state tournament rights fees.

Spectrum to televise girls basketball finals Saturday and all girls basketball and ice hockey games live on OHSAA.tv; wrestling Session 5 streamed live at OHSAA.tv; all girls games on OHSAA Radio Network