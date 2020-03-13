SHAC and FAC postpone

A “dead period” will begin as of Friday afternoon, March. 13, in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference and Frontier Athletic Conference stated by Terri Tutt of the FAC and Michelle Gleim of the SHAC.

Between the FAC and SHAC, five teams in these leagues are from Highland County.

Anything to do with practices, scrimmages, or games are put on hiatus of at least three weeks due to the Ohio High School Athletic Conference statements about the coronavirus shutdown.

FAC teams consist of the McClain Tigers, Hillsboro Indians, Miami Trace Panthers, Washington Courthouse Blue Lions, Jackson Ironmen, and Chillicothe Cavaliers.

The SHAC features the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs, Fairfield Lions, Whiteoak Wildcats, Manchester Greyhounds, Peebles Indians, North Adams Green Devils, West Union Dragons, and Ripley Blue Jays.

FAC and SHAC were due to begin regular season of play for baseball, softball and track on March. 28.

The Commissioner of the FAC, Terri Tutt emailed out a statement about the future of spring sports earlier today:

“We will follow the OHSAA guidelines. Every sport is in a DEAD period.” stated by Commissioner Terri Tutt

“There is the thought by some that we may be finished for the year. And when you look at what college conferences are doing, this seems reasonable. “

“We, however, are planning to work on abbreviated‘ league only schedules for baseball and softball, which may include FAC double headers on Saturday.

The situation is very fluid at this point. I believe the focus will be on education first, and getting the schools back open. I would prefer NOT to make any rash judgements. Let’s wait the mandated time off, and reevaluate.”

