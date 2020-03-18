NFL Transactions

FOOTBALL

National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released S Eric Reed.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released OLB Leonard Floyd.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Released CB B.W. Webb and G John Miller.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Devon Kennard.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed RT Rick Wagner and LB Christian Kirksey to two-year contracts.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed QB Kirk Cousins to a three-year contract extension. Re-Signed FB C.J. Ham to a four-year contract. Re-signed P Britton Colquitt to a three-year contract. Re-signed Eric Wilson to a one-year contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DB Devin McCourty to a two-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Re-signed G Alex Lewis to a three-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released DB Malcolm Jenkins. Re-signed DB Jalen Mills, DL Hassan Ridgeway and QB Nate Sudfeld to one-year contracts. Re-signed S Rodney McLeod to a two-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed LB Ryan Shazier on the reserved list.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Re-signed Arik Armstead to a five-year contract. Re-signed OT Shon Coleman, RB Matt Breida and WR Kendrick Bourne to one-year contracts.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Re-signed DT Jarran Reed to a two-year contract. Signed TE Greg Olsen to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed OLB Jason Pierre-Paul to a two-year contract.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Re-signed OT Dennis Kelly to a three-year contract.

