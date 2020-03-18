OHSAA Schools Asked to Watch Press Conference at Noon Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Member schools of the Ohio High School Athletic Association are asked to watch an OHSAA press conference online at noon Thursday.

The press conference will be streamed live through http://OHSAA.tv and the OHSAA’s social media platforms (@OHSAASports on Twitter and Facebook).

OHSAA Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass will provide updates and information on the OHSAA’s winter tournaments that were postponed indefinitely last Thursday, along with updates on spring sports. He will respond to some of the frequently asked questions from member schools over the past several days.

School administrators and coaches can also submit questions for the press conference to webmaster@ohsaa.org

The OHSAA’s memo to member schools last Friday is posted at: https://www.ohsaa.org/news-media/articles/ohsaa-winter-and-spring-sports-update

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_ohsaa-new-logo-2.jpeg

Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass will meet with a small group of media and a live online audience at noon