The Leesburg Area Recreation Commission, operating as the Leesburg Little League, announced this week that registration for all summer softball and baseball leagues will begin March 25, 2020.

Due to the closure of Fairfield Local Schools, players and coaches will be registered online on the Leesburg Little League website: https://leesburglittleleague.squadfusion.com/welcome.

The website will not be operational until March 25th.

Registration cards will be printed and available at business establishments in Leesburg, but parents are asked to register their players through the Leesburg Little League website. Leesburg Little League anticipates a delay in the start of the summer programs and requests that payment of registration fees be delayed until practices are permitted to begin.

The following is a list of leagues, ages, and registration fees. Game night schedules are still being set. All games will be played at Fairfield High School with some practices held at the Highland ball park and the Leesburg ball park.

Boys Summer Baseball:

Boys Adult Pitch (6,7,8) $ 40.00 Games played at Fairfield

Boys Major League (8,9,10,11) $ 40.00 Games played at Fairfield

Boys A League (12) $ 40.00 Games played at Hillsboro

Boys Pony League (13,14) $ 40.00 Games played at Hillsboro

Boys Babe Ruth (15,16,17) $ 40.00 Games played at Hillsboro

Girls Summer Softball:

Girls “D”” League (5,6,7) $ 40.00 Games played at Fairfield

Girls “C” League (8,9,10) $ 40.00 Games played at Fairfield

Girls “B” League (11,12,13,14) $ 40.00 Games played at Fairfield

Girls Fast Pitch “AA” (15,16,17) $ 40.00 Games played at Hillsboro

The maximum registration fee per family is $ 80.00. The registration fee includes a team tee shirt for all leagues. All teams will be covered by insurance. Make checks payable to: Leesburg Little League if you are unable to pay online.

There are no planned format changes in our programs from last season. In order to maintain these teams and leagues certain age groups will be placed by our coaching staffs onto teams according to their playing skills. Boys age 8 have the option of playing in the Boys Adult Pitch League or the Boys Major League or both.

Players are required to provide their own grey pants and appropriate solid colored socks.

