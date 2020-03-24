NFHS officiating courses

The National Federation of State High School Associations announced in this time of postponed high school sports, that any able individuals that want to obtain their license to officiate high school sports will be eligible to get their officiating license in selected sports for free due to the shortage of officials in every sport in the Ohio High School Athletic Association as of Tuesday, March. 24.

The NFHS offers numerous courses for officiating high school sports, coaching and injury prevention.

Benefits of becoming a high school official:

-You’ll be a role model for the youth in your community

-It’s a great way to stay in good physical condition

-Hours are flexible

-You’ll earn extra income

-You’ll expand your network of friends and have fun

Free courses are listed below:

-Interscholastic Officiating

-Basketball

-Football

-Soccer

-Softball

-Swimming & Diving

-Volleyball

-Wrestling

All officials education courses are currently free on http://nfhslearn.com.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_index1.jpeg