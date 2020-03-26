Rawlins season ends on sad note

During a time of social distancing and sickness, high school athletes are getting their opportunities to be accomplished athletes and to represent for their hometowns and schools as some hope to go on to win championships in winter sports and make lifelong memories.

The Ohio High School Athletic Conference announced on Thursday afternoon on March. 26, that all winter tournaments for the 2020 season will be canceled after postponing all winter sports tournaments on March. 13, due to the COVID-19 virus that has taken the world by storm in the last couple of months.

One student athlete by the name of Kade Rawlins, a junior at McClain High School, went on to have a very memorable wrestling season as he went on to have a 15-4 season and 97 career wins total at this point of his high school career and was expected to make a big run in the Division II OHSAA Wrestling Sate Championship that was intended to be held at The Schottenstein Center at the Ohio State University on Thursday, March 7.

Rawlins had high hopes of adding another trip to Ohio State University, he continued training two times a day to stay in great condition so he could be as ready as possible whenever it was time to take the stage at the state wrestling meet at The Schottenstein Center.

Kade had taken home the Division II OHSAA State runner-up for the 220 weight class in the 2019 wrestling season and was expected to do great things for the 2020 season as well but it was sadly cut short.

Coach Shane Paul stated “I think from a health standpoint, the OHSAA made the right call by going ahead and cancelling the rest of winter sports tournament.”

“I certainly feel, from a empathetic standpoint for Kade, who lost his shot at being a rare two time state champion.”

“As for expectations for Kade, I believe next year will be nothing less than state champion after having the opportunity taken away from him for this season.” said Coach Paul

At this time, all Ohio schools and Spring sports have been postponed until Monday, April. 6, at this point in time also until further notice from OHSAA.

McClain junior Kade Rawlins ends successful season with 97 career wins