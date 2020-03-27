Tigers practice from home

The McClain Tigers boys track and field team sits at a standstill during a time of where the United States government and the Ohio High School Athletic Conference believe to be protecting everyone from one another due to this Covid-19 outbreak and this includes shutting down businesses and postponing schools, that means no local sports during this time also.

At this point in time when no one knows what the future will hold for them, the Tigers stay hopeful with first year head coach Steve Roble, who was a assistant coach for the program for seven years and also the cross country coach in the Fall.

Coach Roble will be leading the way even though at this time that the coaches are not allowed to be around their student athletes.

Their is leadership of ten plus seniors, who all deserve the right to be apart of the McClain track and field program to finish out their senior year of high school this coming Spring.

McClain returns a total of 15 varsity lettermen for the 2020 spring season, senior Blake Gall will be doing hurdles and sprints, senior Quinton Smith does pole vault and sprints, junior Camden Closson will be competing in discus and sprints. Junior Matt Bliss was a Regional Qualifier in the 100 meter dash and 4×400 relay and will be returning also, junior Nathan Ernst runs 800 meter run and 1600 meter run, Regional Qualifier-Alex Synder in the 4×400 relay returns for his junior year, and Lyle White will be running the 3200 meter run for the McClain track and field program.

McClain Tiger newcomer is senior Keeyan Butler, a move in from South Euclid Brush and he will be running sprints and the 800 meter run.

The Tigers have 10 seniors in the 2020 season:

-Dakota Bland

-Austin Breakfield

-Keevon Butler

-Carter Campbell

-Blake Gall

-Miles McMurry

-Kyle Shanks

-Kyler Smith

-Quinton Smith

-Phil Waters

Coach Steve Roble stated “The boys were provided with indoor and outdoor workouts that they can do at this time to stay in shape during the time that we are not allowed to be around them.”

As of right now the schools and spring sports will be postponed until April. 6, when practices will officially begin then all sport sports will begin on April. 11, or until OHSAA says further more about the future for the kids.

McClain senior Blake Gall running in the 300 meter hurdle dash during the 2019 track season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Blake-Gall-Boys-300-meter-hurdles-MHS-032619-1.jpg McClain senior Blake Gall running in the 300 meter hurdle dash during the 2019 track season. Ryan Applegate | For The Times-Gazette

McClain has nearly 50 student athletes join the boys track and field program