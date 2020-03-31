Fairfield plans to continue tradition

The Fairfield Lady Lion players continue to work out on their own at home with their families at this point in time.

Coaches Mark Dettwiller and Tom Purtell have assigned their softball team individual workout routines from their softball notebook along with cardio each day while being separated from their softball family.

“They continue to throw and swing a bat to stay as sharp as possible. Our pitchers are able to throw to their sister or parent. We give them softball homework every week.” stated by Coach Purtell

With spring sports being postponed at this time due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Fairfield Lady Lions are looking forward to another sensational season when the time comes to step foot on the field again.

The 2019 softball season was arguably the Fairfield Lady Lions’ best season in program history. The 2019 Fairfield Lady Lions finished with an outstanding 24-2 record with an extremely tough schedule. Fairfield finished the season as undefeated Southern Hills Athletic Conference Champions, Sectional Champions, and Southeast District Champions.

Lady Lions welcome back former Fairfield and East Clinton head softball coach Matthew Zimmerman as a part time assistance coach for this coming 2020 season.

“We miss being together and miss the game we love. We cannot wait to get back. However, we fully understand that this fight we are in is much bigger than all of us and much bigger than softball.” “Since Governor DeWine has closed schools until May 1st, we will not be back to softball for another month. We still have hope that we will get to play an abbreviated season.” said Coach Purtell

The Lady Lions will look for leadership from the seniors, Gracie Lawson, Taylor Lawson, Ashley Sanderson, and Molly Thackston for the 2020 season.

“Our summer baseball and softball programs are also on hold until we are cleared by the Governor.

“We are registering players online and will be organizing teams in late April, so that we are ready to start when the restrictions are lifted.”

“Our summer season never starts until after Memorial Day. Our high school girls will be playing together this summer as Mark and I will use our ten days to play games.”

Coach Tom Purtell said “I was thankful that I got to spend six days in Fort Myers, Florida the first week of March as an assistant coach with the Wilmington College softball team. The team went 7-3 and played very well. We were devastated to learn shortly after a doubleheader sweep on the last day that our season was cancelled.”

As for spring high school sports, it is suppose to begin on April. 6, but due the Governor changing dates on when school and businesses will pick back up, the OHSAA may change the dates around.

Fairfield senior Molly Thackston throwing the ball from third base during the 2019 season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/03/web1_Molly-Thackston-file-photo.jpg Fairfield senior Molly Thackston throwing the ball from third base during the 2019 season. Ryan Applegate | For The Times-Gazette