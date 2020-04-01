Whiteoak hopes for softball

First year softball coach Michelle Gleim at Whiteoak High School was starting to build a competitive Lady Wildcats softball program with her coaching staff JV coach Angie Bogart and assistant coaches Travis Bogart and Angie Wright for the upcoming softball season this spring when news came that the Covid-19 pandemic was going to put the future of the season on hiatus starting on March. 13 and stretching out until May. 1.

At this time Coach Gleim or her coaching staff can have team practices or anything at this point due to the OHSAA regulation that have been made because of this virus.

“The girls were beginning to click as a team when this virus hit, at this point we are hoping to for some part of the spring season.”

Coach Gleim stated “I hope my girls are staying in shape and preparing for what season we will get to play at this point in time while all facilities and school being closed.”

The young whiteoak team had a tough 2019 season by going 4-9 for the season and came in last place in Division II softball.

Whiteoak will be returning six starters and ten varsity lettermen return for the 2020 softball season.

Lady Wildcats will have four seniors for the this delayed season are Kennedi Martin, Destiny Price, Cylee Bratton, and Maddison Berkley.

“We are trying to work on the culture in our girls sports program in general. We want them to expect more from themselves and their team. I want them to have personal goals and team goals and work towards making those happen.”

“Team commitment is also one of the things we are working on.” said Coach Gleim

Whiteoak Lady Wildcats junior Alex Greene shown pitching the ball during the 2019 season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Alex-Green-vs-NA-032819.jpg Whiteoak Lady Wildcats junior Alex Greene shown pitching the ball during the 2019 season. Ryan Applegate | For The Times-Gazette