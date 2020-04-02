Wildcats waiting for the “okay”

Whiteoak Wildcats are waiting patiently for the okay to step back on the baseball diamond and start their winning ways once again in the 2020 season.

Coach Chris Veidt is going into his 29th year as head coach for the Wildcats and his 34th year coaching overall.

Whiteoak has four returning starters and six returning varsity lettermen and two top players returning are Zach Harless; First Team All Ohio, All SE District, and All SHAC, and Mason Lehr; All SHAC, 2nd Team All District for the 2019 season.

“The team is staying positive with expectations of a great team. We have the veteran leadership and underclass talent to be very successful.”

During the Covid-19 pandemic, high school coaches can only talk to their student athletes via phone or social media to have them ready to go when the time comes for their team to step on the field due to rules placed by the Ohio High School Athletic Association during fight against this virus by the state.

Coach Chris Veidt stated “Staying in contact with the kids, electronically. Keeping workouts simple and realistic. But we must remain ready for the “okay” and a quick return to play. Just by simply throwing, sprinting, and swinging, I feel this can and will be accomplished.”

The Wildcats went 25-5 overall for the 2019 season and 12-1 in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference, finished ranked fifth in the state and were the District IV Southeast runner up.

“We would love to get the opportunity to compete through a condensed schedule at this point. With the way our team was coming together at the time of the shutdown I believe we will contend for Championships at all levels.” said Coach Veidt

“From a personal perspective, I have spent 42 Springs of my life, to this point, competing on a baseball field. This situation is so foreign to me. It just doesn’t feel right having a “stay at home order” as the grass greens, the temps warm, and the trees bud. But I know it’s in everyone’s best interest and I truly respect the decisions made by our President, Governor, and the OHSAA.”

All spring sport activities will postponed until May. 1, at this point in time.

Whiteoak Wildcats Zach Harless shown up to bat against the East Clinton Astros during the 2019 season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Zach-Harless-vs-EC.jpg Whiteoak Wildcats Zach Harless shown up to bat against the East Clinton Astros during the 2019 season. Ryan Applegate | For The Times-Gazette