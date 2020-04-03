Tigers itching for baseball

First year head varsity baseball coach Kenny Branscom took over the helm of the McClain Tigers program this past summer and was ready to expect the unexpected with his new team but he didn’t realized the unexpected would be a worldwide virus that took the everyone by storm.

Coach Branscom was a Chillicothe graduate in 2004 and went on to play college baseball for Wilmington College before taking the JV head coaching job at Adena High School, where he went 21-0 his first season and was assistant varsity coach for three years.

“I knew coming into my first head coaching position at the varsity level that diversity would play a big role but I couldn’t have prepared or imagined anything like this.”

Coach Branscom looks to turn around the moral of the McClain baseball program as a whole in his first season.

“These guys have been working their butts off this off season to make their senior year very special. I feel for those guys.” said Coach Branscom

McClain Tigers baseball program will have leadership from six seniors for the future 2020 season that is put on pause due the Covid-19 pandemic.

Seniors representing the McClain Tigers are Preston Anderson, Sammy Gruber, Brody Paul, First Team All-FAC honoree Garrison Banks, Sam Faulconer, and Dakota Pollock and junior Mason Ratcliff will be returning for program also.

The Tigers have been encouraged to keep throwing and to keep hitting the ball and to do all the different drills at this time when Coach Branscom cannot be around his team.

Coach Kenny Branscom stated “I am beyond excited to get back to playing baseball. Every time I put on a uniform I am like a kid again. This year will just be a different color with a bigger role. Baseball is still baseball and that is the game I have fell in love with for so many years now.”

McClain has made a lot of effort to get ready for this coming baseball season and are ready to lace up and play ball when the time comes.

McClain senior Sam Faulconer pitching the ball during the 2019 season