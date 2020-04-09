Carnage at the ballpark

In a time of stand still at the Richard Shaffers Park due to the Convid-19 lock-down, it seems that the recreational park could not catch a break from this pandemic that is preventing us all from normal lives and keeping us from enjoying the high school baseball and softball programs in Highland County that was due to begin in late March but have now been postponed until May. 4.

On a late night on April. 8, a storm and high winds of 80 plus miles per hour effected the park in extreme ways by breaking off utility poles, light poles and even tearing the roof off of supply buildings and sitting areas for the spectators at the baseball and softball events.

Park Director Bruce Davis spoke of the damage at the Shaffers Park stating “It was a huge surprise that this had happen, the winds ripped all the lines off of the utility lines so all the electricity will have to turned off and we will have to play without lines for most of the season and that’s if Governor says that we are allowed to by the time the May. 4, rolls around that is.”

“From the looks of it that if we do get to begin our summer program by June then we could have it done by mid July but if we do not get the light poles fixed then we will have to find a way to start the games earlier so they don’t have to worry about playing in the dark.” said Bruce Davis

At this time, if there will be spring sports for 2020, Bruce Davis will have less than a month to have all of the repairs made to have the Hillsboro baseball and softball ballpark ready to go for high school sports and the summer programs.

Richard Shaffers park has been in Hillsboro since 1954, hold a summer city program for ages 9-17 in softball and baseball every year, and was the home of The Tournament of Champions that was held annually until 2019 with hopes of returning in July of 2020.

Hillsboro Indians baseball and Lady Indians softball also call this park home for all high school game every spring season.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Richard Shaffers Park sign that each spectator sees as soon as they step foot in the park. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_IMG_20200407_151520_099.jpg Richard Shaffers Park sign that each spectator sees as soon as they step foot in the park. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette A roof shown torn off of the spectator sitting at one of the baseball diamonds. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_IMG_1637.jpg A roof shown torn off of the spectator sitting at one of the baseball diamonds. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette A utility poll collapsed onto the high school softball field late Wednesday night. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_IMG_1631.jpg A utility poll collapsed onto the high school softball field late Wednesday night. Tim Colliver | The Times-Gazette