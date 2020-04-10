FHS track and field go virtual

The Fairfield track and field coach Kesia McCoy who also coaches the extremely talented high school cross country team with Coach Raymond Friend in the fall, has kept positivity going for her student athletes at this of no high school sports or any sports at this point by bringing her team together virtually while she or her team can be around each other due to the Covid-19 pandemic that had caused a lock-down for the state which led to a postponement of school and sports along with numerous other things in our country.

Coach McCoy stated “We have done a couple different things to keep our TEAM together during this time. We have been meeting virtually, have weekly challenges (example: Complete a driveway mile, plank challenge) and have game nights through ZOOM (Trivia, Yahtzee).”

The boys track team for Fairfield took home the title of Southern Hills Athletic Conference champions during the 2019 season and the girls team came in second place.

“Although we are technically not allowed to coach at this time, I am very fortunate to have a team that is well disciplined and can run their own practices without me.” said Coach McCoy about her self motivated student athletes.

Fairfield Lions track and field will be bringing back some great talent with ten seniors leading the way for the 2020 seaspn, Ailean Duffie, Payton Harvey, Mikayla Giffith, Paige Teeters, Sarah Wuellner, Ciara Colwell, Mckenna Garren, Ethan Saunders, Ethan Davis, and Gavin Campbell.

Fairfield Lions track and field will be on the hunt for the SHAC championship once again if and when the time comes that Governor DeWine gives the okay to get back to our normal lives.

High school sports are due to pick back up by May. 4, and most spring sports will go on until early July possibly, stated by the Ohio High School Athletic Association at this point in time, however if high schools begin canceling school for the remainder of the year then spring sports will be canceled also.

