Indians stay resilient

Hillsboro High School have proven that difficult times from the the Covid-19 pandemic will not hold back the Hillsboro Indians coaching staff and each one of their student athletes from staying positive and dedicated to sports that they enjoy for when and if it will all begin this spring.

“There is no doubt these are difficult and challenging times. As coaches and teachers and especially our student athletes we have not experienced anything of this magnitude in our life time.” stated by Hillsboro Athletic Director Dave Dietrick

During the shutdown of schools and high school sports, most coaches for spring sports are taken their coaching abilities to viral meetings or social media to reach out to the student athletes that are trying to condition for the their sports that they will be taking part in when the Governor and Ohio High School Athletic Association states that it will be safe again.

Mr. Dave Dietrick said “Our kids and coaches are very resilient. It has been very impressive to see our people improving their game or skill level while working individually at home and becoming quite creative.”

“Our coaches have embraced new practices with sharing ideas through electronic means. Most importantly however is our staff regularly checking in with their teams and their families to see how they are doing and if need anything.”

OHSAA stated that all spring sports will have a complete schedule if they do indeed open schools back up on May. 1, and are intending to have most state championships for sports in July for most sports but if schools do not open back up for the remainder of the year then all spring sports will be canceled for the year.

The student athletes deserve the opportunity to play sports, especially the seniors who may never play sports again, Dave Dietrich says, “we had some kids do really good in the indoor track and field state championship and were expecting to do well in the spring also so I would hate to see that come to an end like this.”

Hillsboro has boys and girls track and field, baseball, softball, and tennis that is intended to begin in early May.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572 or email terkenbrecher@aimmediamidwest.com.

Hillsboro senior Draven Stodgel doing shot put during the 2019 track and field season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_Draven-Stodgel-Shot-Put-HHS-32619.jpg Hillsboro senior Draven Stodgel doing shot put during the 2019 track and field season. Ryan Applegate | For The Times-Gazette