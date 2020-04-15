HHS track will never forget 2020

At a time when the 2020 spring sports are expected to resume on May. 1, so many parents, kids, and teaching facilities are speculating rather or not that if it is really worth risking their health to step foot back in a school at this point in time due to the coronavirus pandemic that is rapidly taking over the United States.

Hillsboro Indians boys track and field coach, Bud Marsh is going into his 30th season with the track and field program and he stated “if this season happens or not 2020 will be unforgettable for everyone due to this uncontrollable virus that is attacking us.”

“A lot things happen in life and you can not control it, so all you can do is stay positive no matter what happens at the end of the day.”

Hillsboro Indians had numerous returning and upcoming student athletes that were expected to be bring experience to the program and to do great things for the 2020 track and field season.

“I feel bad for the seniors, they needed this season along with all of the ones that were returning to do great things for the season.”

“Senior Mark Gallimore is in the best shape of his life this coming season and he is expected to have a tremendous year in pole vault.”

“Draven Stodgel came into his senior year with a first place in the shot put in the indoor state championship this past winter and was expected to break a 40 year old record in the 2020 track season.” said Coach Marsh.

All of the Hillsboro coaching staff’s have been trying to keep up with their student athletes by contacting the kids either by social media or by calling them to inform them of what workouts they can do to stay in shape for spring sports.

“Who knows what will come for the spring to be honest, I mean it is up in the air on rather or not fall sports will even happen at this point in time so all we can really do is to hope for the best and be positive.” stated Coach Bud Marsh

High School spring sports will be expected to return May. 1, unless the Ohio High School Athletic Association says different before the point of return.

Hillsboro senior Draven Stodgel in mid throw during shot put in the 2019 season. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_DSC_0114.jpg Hillsboro senior Draven Stodgel in mid throw during shot put in the 2019 season. Ryan Applegate | For The Times-Gazette