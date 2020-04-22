US 50 bass tournament

The US-50 Open Tournaments presented by USA BASSIN will take place on Rocky Fork Lake from the East Shore Ramp Saturday, May. 2, at 6:30 AM–2:30 PM. There will be an entry fee of $80.00 which includes Big Bass and a chance at the Uncle Sam Bass Challenge. There will be an 80% payback.

These are open tournaments, meaning you do not have to be a current USA BASSIN member to participate. If you want to become a USA BASSN member, memberships are $30.00 per person and you’ll receive points that count toward your 2020 points standings.

For more information and to register for the event: http://usabassin.com/modules.php?name=Divisions&divisionID=360

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/04/web1_fishing-1.jpg